Victoria Beckham and Reebok Partner Up on New Fashion Collection

Victoria Beckham has been announced as Reebok's latest recruit.The fashion designer is teaming up with the sportswear giant on a ‘Reebok x Victoria Beckham' collection set to launch late in 2018, in what the athletic brand is hailing as a "long-term partnership." Though details of what fans can expect from the collaboration are being kept under wraps for now, it has been confirmed that the collection will form part of the ‘Reebok Innovation Collective' -- which focuses on developing conceptual, tech-driven footwear and clothing that blend high performance and personal expression."To have the opportunity to challenge the traditional notions of fitness wear within a fashion context is something I have always wanted to do," said Beckham in a statement. "I have long incorporated sportswear into my wardrobe and daily life and I am thrilled to be coming together with Reebok on such a dynamic proposition."Reebok's Corinna Werkle, Senior Vice President of Women's Initiatives at Reebok, referred to the star as "a true visionary who possesses a relentless desire to help women become the best version of themselves," adding: "This desire shines through in everything she touches, especially her designs, which continue to push industry standards season after season. We cannot wait for the world to see what she will do with our collaboration."Beckham is the latest in a string of high-profile women to be snapped up by Reebok, including Gigi Hadid, who became a brand ambassador in 2016, and Ariana Grande, who was named the face of the brand back in September. Teyana Taylor is another star to have collaborated with the brand lately, releasing multiple sneaker models. The fashion entrepreneur has also been busy with multiple collaborations of her own lately, having launched both her second makeup collection with Estee Lauder in September, and a budget fashion line for US supermarket Target back in March.