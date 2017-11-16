Victoria's Secret Chooses Elsa Hosk To Wear 2017 Swarovski Catwalk Outfit

Elsa Hosk will be shining brighter than ever at this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, following the news that she will be wearing the brand's Swarovski outfit.The Swedish model and Victoria's Secret Angel has been selected to wear the special edition piece to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the partnership between the lingerie giant and the crystal house, WWD reports.According to the publication, the wings of the outfit comprise more than 275,000 crystals, as well as hand-beaded jewelry and a crystallized wing harness. The matching red lingerie set is complemented by a set of dazzling multicolored sleeves featuring gold, orange and emerald green crystals."The construction of the outfit makes you feel out of this world... like wearing an armor of crystals," Hosk told WWD. "The look is sexy, but also really cool and modern."The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which takes place in Shanghai later this month, will mark the seventh time Hosk has taken to the catwalk for the lingerie giant. She was officially made an ‘Angel' in 2015 and appears regularly in campaigns for the brand, most recently starring in its Fall 2017 fragrance ads. Her wider fashion career continues to go from strength to strength, and she has walked the runway for some of the biggest fashion houses in the business this year, including Balmain, Dolce & Gabbana and Moschino.The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will be filmed in advance and broadcast on November 28 via the CBS Television Network, and will air in more than 190 countries.