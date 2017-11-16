GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Victoria's Secret Chooses Elsa Hosk To Wear 2017 Swarovski Catwalk Outfit

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which takes place in Shanghai later this month, will mark the seventh time Hosk has taken to the catwalk for the lingerie giant.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:November 16, 2017, 6:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Victoria's Secret Chooses Elsa Hosk To Wear 2017 Swarovski Catwalk Outfit
(Photo: Reuters)
Elsa Hosk will be shining brighter than ever at this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, following the news that she will be wearing the brand's Swarovski outfit.

The Swedish model and Victoria's Secret Angel has been selected to wear the special edition piece to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the partnership between the lingerie giant and the crystal house, WWD reports.

According to the publication, the wings of the outfit comprise more than 275,000 crystals, as well as hand-beaded jewelry and a crystallized wing harness. The matching red lingerie set is complemented by a set of dazzling multicolored sleeves featuring gold, orange and emerald green crystals.

"The construction of the outfit makes you feel out of this world... like wearing an armor of crystals," Hosk told WWD. "The look is sexy, but also really cool and modern."

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which takes place in Shanghai later this month, will mark the seventh time Hosk has taken to the catwalk for the lingerie giant. She was officially made an ‘Angel' in 2015 and appears regularly in campaigns for the brand, most recently starring in its Fall 2017 fragrance ads. Her wider fashion career continues to go from strength to strength, and she has walked the runway for some of the biggest fashion houses in the business this year, including Balmain, Dolce & Gabbana and Moschino.

The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will be filmed in advance and broadcast on November 28 via the CBS Television Network, and will air in more than 190 countries.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Adolescents on The Edge: A Cry For Help

Adolescents on The Edge: A Cry For Help

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES