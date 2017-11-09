Victoria's Secret Locks Down Holiday Beauty with New Angel Lip Kits

Victoria's Secret is tapping into the current trend for lip kits with its latest holiday beauty move.The lingerie and perfume giant has created four Angel Lip Kits, inspired by its 'Angels' Elsa Hosk, Sara Sampaio, Jasmine Tookes and Martha Hunt.Each kit contains a Velvet Matte cream lip stain, a Velvet Line lip pencil and a Glitter Gloss lip shine for various textured finishes. They come in four striking shades, with Swedish model Hosk opting for a dusty rose hue called Perfection and US beauties Hunt and Tookes showing off a light pink color called Adored and a berry-hued Bordeaux respectively.Portuguese model Sara Sampaio closes the collection with a siren-red tone, nicknamed True Red, taking to Instagram to demonstrate her favorite way to wear the color with a fun mini-tutorial video, captioned: "What's More exciting than having your own lip kit? doing a make up tutorial with flying pencils and everything."In addition to promoting their lip kits, the Angels have been busy preparing for a big month, which will see the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show take place in Shanghai. The highly anticipated annual fashion event will be broadcast on CBS on November 28, with highlights including the first look at the brand's collaboration with the luxury fashion house Balmain, and supermodel Lais Ribeiro taking to the catwalk in the coveted Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra, a diamond, sapphire and blue topaz creation set in 18-karat gold and valued at $2 million.