Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Delhi Reception: The Duo Look Like A Royal Indian Couple, See Pics

Newlyweds Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who tied the knot in a fairytale-like wedding in Tuscany, Italy, earlier this month, returned to India on Tuesday post their dreamlike honeymoon in Finland, ahead of their Delhi reception on Wednesday.In recently surfaced photos on the Internet from the couple’s Delhi reception, the duo happily posed for the shutterbugs looking stunning together.Both Virat and Anushka, who were dressed in Sabyasachi ensembles for the reception night, complemented each other perfectly.Virat and Anushka’s star-studded Delhi reception, is being hosted by ththe couple at the Taj Diplomatic Enclave in th capital.While Virat opted for a black ‘textured silk signature bandhgala with the house buttons in 18k gold and a white silk kurta with a hand-woven silk chudidar’, Anushka looked resplendent in a red Benarasi sari.Virat completed his look with mojris (footwear) from Sabyasachi accessories line and teamed his bandhgala with a hand-embroidered antique Pashmina shawl from the designer’s ‘Kashmir Revival’ project.Anushka accessorized her look with uncut diamond choker and jhumkas from Sabyasachi’s bridal jewelry collection, a red bindi, sindoor (vermilion) and mogras on her hair. Perfect makeup and an infectious smile completed the actress’s look.Both Virat and Anushka looked like a royal Indian couple in their Indian attires.Take a look.Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma pose together during their wedding reception at the Taj Diplomatic Enclave in New Delhi on December 21, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma pose together during their wedding reception at the Taj Diplomatic Enclave in New Delhi on December 21, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma during their wedding reception at the Taj Diplomatic Enclave in New Delhi on December 21, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)The two will be hosting another bash in Mumbai on December 26, where the who's who of the Hindi film industry and Team India is expected to attend the party.