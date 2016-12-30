Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Getting Engaged? His Aunt Says She Has No Idea
Image: Yogen Shah
Katni: As media reports on cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma’s engagement created a buzz on Thursday, star cricketer’s aunt who lives in Katni in Madhya Pradesh pleaded ignorance about the rumoured engagement.
Asha Kohli, Virat’s aunt said that she has no information or invitation of her nephew’s engagement.
Asha who lives with her family in Katni, where Virat Kohli’s parents spent a few years before his birth, told Pradesh18 that they had no clue about Virat’s engagement with Anushka Sharma.
She accepted that Virat’s family is yet to share anything with them.
Meanwhile, Anushka’s paternal grandmother Urmila Sharma told Pradesh18 that she was “not aware of the engagement yet”. She further added that they haven’t received any phone call till now and it’ll be clear by the 30th Dec if the engagement is happening.
Media reports had claimed that Virat-Anushka were engaged secretly while some other reports said that they are about to be engaged on Jan 1. The couple presently vacationing in Uttaranchal was about to host actor Amitabh Bachchan and some others, reports said.
Amid bloodshed in 1947 when Pakistan was carved out of India, Kohli’s parents had shifted base to Katni in Madhya Pradesh. His father Prem Kohli later switched base to New Delhi in the year 1961 where Kohli was born and brought up.
His uncle Girish and aunt Asha, who was Katni mayor earlier, still reside in Katni. Virat last visited Katni in the year 2005.
Recommended For You
- First LookShahid Kapoor Gives a Glimpse of His Daughter Misha On New Year's Eve
- Muscle Car ManiaFord Mustang GT: Here's All You Need to Know About This True Grand Tourer
- BEST of 2016Year Ender 2016: Top 5 Flagship Smartphones of 2016
- LookbackKriti to Taandav: Short Films That Made a Mark in 2016
- knockout!Ronda Rousey Loses UFC Title Fight to Amanda Nunes in 48 Seconds