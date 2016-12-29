Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Likely To Get Engaged On Jan 1

2016 has been quite an adventurous year for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's relationship. After much denial and speculation, looks like the two have finally decided to not keep their relationship under wraps.

According to reports, the two of them are going to get engaged on New Year. The ceremony is most likely to take place at hotel Ananda, Narendra Nagar in Uttarakhand. Although no official statement has been sent out by the two, their Instagram posts confirm the speculations. Anushka and Virat, both shared some glimpses from their recent vacations at the hills. While no picture showed the two of them together, we spotted a common link. In both the photographs, the two were wearing a rudraksha necklace and even the background looked similar.

In the end, It's all about cherishing the simple things in life 😇❤️#nature A video posted by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Dec 26, 2016 at 11:07pm PST

Merry Christmas everyone 🌲🌲. Have a good day 👍😊 A photo posted by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Dec 25, 2016 at 1:11am PST

Sources reveal that various eminent personalities both from Bollywood and cricket fraternity are expected to grace the occasion including Bachchans, Ambanis and Kapoors.

Anushka’s close friends and family members are already staying at the venue and the preparations for the big day have already started away from media glares.

