Virat-Anushka Mumbai Reception: It's a Twin-Twin Situation For Kriti Sanon, Vaani Kapoor
Kriti Sanon and Vaani Kapoor sported Manish Malhotra sarees teamed with off-shouler blouse for Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's reception in Mumbai. Take a look.
(Photo: Kriti Sanon and Vaani Kapoor at Virsuhka's reception in Mumbai/ Yogen Shah)
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's post wedding bash at Mumbai's St. Regis hotel was a starry affair with the creme-de-la-creme of Bollywood and the sports fraternity turning up at the reception party to congratulate the newlyweds.
From Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Vaani Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sridevi, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra to megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his family including son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Shweta Nanda to celebs from the world of cricket including Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Anil Kumble, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and others, everyone turned up for the reception party of the year.
And while most Bollywood celebs put their best foot forward as far as flaunting their attires were concerned, actress Kriti Sanon and Vaani Kapoor had an unintentional twinning moment at Virushka's reception bash. The two actresses, who opted for designer Manish Malhotra ensembles for the special occasion, were seen sporting sarees at the party.
While Vaani Kapoor looked resplendent in a 'soft peach tulle sari with delicate roses hand crafted in ivory pearl sequins and transparent shine sequins which she paired with an pearl and tassel off-shoulder blouse', Kriti exuded oomph and sexiness in an 'ivory thread and pearl embroidered saree which she teamed with a sequined off-shoulder blouse'.
Vaani opted for minimum makeup and left her tresses open in soft waves with a center parting while Kriti opted for smokey eyes, a dash of pink on the lips and had her hair tied in a low bun with some hair accessories to complete her look.
And while both the divas looked beautiful in their respective sarees, which were quite different (as per the description), the two gorgeous stars almost had an unintentional twinning moment at Virushka's reception bash.
Take a look.
Credit: @Manish Malhotra World
Credit: @Manish Malhotra World
What do you think of Kriti and Vaani's look?
