Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Mumbai Reception: Katrina, Sara, Bhumi, Kangana And Others Ooze Glamour At The Party
Katrina Kaif, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Kangana Ranaut, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and other celebrities brought Bollywood glamour to Virushka's Mumbai reception. Take a look.
(Photo: Sara Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut, bhumi Pednekar at Virshka's wedding reception in Mumbai/ Yogen Shah)
With the likes of MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Virendra Sehwag, AR Rahman, Anurag Kashyap, Boman Irani, Saina Nehwal among others in attendance, Virushka's wedding reception in Mumbai was a starry affair.
And while both Virat and Anushka looked glamorous in Sabyasachi attires — an indigo bandhgala for the groom and a smokey grey dazzling lehenga for the bride — other celebrities too turned up the heat in their stunning yet glamourous avatars.
For her Mumbai reception, Anushka wanted to wear old world glamour. And we decided to ‘Jazz’ it up in smoky grey. Hand beaten silver thread, textured sequins and cut organza flowers were assembled on an embroidered tulle base to create an ethereal lehenga. Award winning master craftsmen from Lucknow rendered her stunning dupatta which was clinched on the waist with our ‘Bengal tiger’ belt. Anushka’s look was accessorised with a necklace and earrings hand crafted with rose cut diamonds, solitaires and briolettes from the Sabyasachi fine jewelry collection. And BTW @virat.kohli looks absolutely dapper in a @raghavendra.rathore We had made a very similar piece and in the confusion of the great Indian wedding the credits got swapped. Mr. Mukherjee is personally a huge fan of the Rathore label and deeply regrets the error. @anushkasharma @virat.kohli @bridesofsabyasachi For all jewellery related queries, kindly contact sabyasachijewelry@sabyasachi.com #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiJewelry #AnushkaSharmaViratKohliReception #AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli #Virushka
From Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, Rekha, siblings Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan to timeless beauty Sridevi, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and others, B-town celebs turned up in their most stylish attires for one of the most talked about bashes of this year.
Yesteryear star Madhuri Dixit Nene looked ethereal in a Tarun Tahiliani saree with zardozi borders which she paired with a hand embroidered tulle blouse. Take a look.
Siblings Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Khan turned heads in Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla outfits. While Sara looked stunning in a pista green lehenga, Ibrahim looked dapper in a black bandhgala and a red pocket square.
Actresses Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Aishwarya Rai and Sridevi all opted for one of the most loved designers of B-town for Virushka's reception party -- Manish Malhotra. All four looked absolutely stunning in their respective attires. While Katrina looked glamorous in the designer's signature flowy lehenga, Aishwarya sparkled in handcrafted thread, lace and pearl embroidery yart lehenga, both Sridevi and Kriti looked ethereal in a saree.
The very beautiful #aishwaryaraibachchan i#Stunning amd #glamourous #manishmalhotralabel with #dapper @bachchan #ashwariyaraibachan in #handcrafted #thread #lace and #pearl #Embrodiery yart #lehanga #beautiful #craft #signature #sparkle #manishmalhotraworld #styledby @aasthasharma @mmalhotraworld #ash and Ab #love
But while Sridevi opted for more traditional and regal look in a pashmina velvet saree embellished with real zari tilla embroidery from Kashmir, Kriti's six-yard wonder was a modern and a sexier version of the traditional Indian attire.
Take a look.
Actress Aditi Rao Hydari stunned in a Manish Malhotra Label Banarasi handloom lehenga, intricately woven in metallic yarns and teamed with a satin velvet royal blue off-shoulder corset fit blouse. Take a look.
Shweta Bachchan Nanda too turned up in a stylish Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla soft pink chikankari saree paired with a pearl and crystal scallop blouse. Take a look.
Prettiest In Pink! Shweta Bachchan Nanda wears a Chikankari sari paired with a pearl and crystal scallop blouse by Abu Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture. . . . . #abujanisandeepkhosla #AJSK #abujani #sandeepkhosla #AbuSandeep #Fashion #designers #india #FashionCouture #colours #beautiful #gorgeous #designerwear #glamorous #stunning #InstaDiva #instastar #instastyle #instafashion #instapic
Bhumi Pednekar too was a vision in white at Virushka's reception. Take a look.
Bhumi Pednekar arrives for the wedding reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma held at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai on December 26, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Styled by Ami Patel, actress Kangana Ranaut looked resplendent in a Sabyasachi kanchivaram weave.
It was difficult to get our eyes off the handsome men Karan Johar, Siddharth Malhotra, Shah Rukh Khan, who rocked in their respective attires at Virushka's reception.
