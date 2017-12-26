Virat-Anushka Mumbai Reception: The Newlyweds Look Glamorous In Sabyasachi Ensembles
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma upped their style game in a Sabyasachi ensemble for their wedding reception in Mumbai.
(Photo: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at their Mumbai reception/ Yogen Shah)
Take a look.
Exclusive video of Former Indian captain @msdhoni arrives at @imVkohli - @AnushkaSharma's post wedding reception! #Virushka #VirushkaReception pic.twitter.com/nPWuAn9bOq— Virat Kohli¹⁸ (@ViratCrew) December 26, 2017
Former Indian Cricketer @virendersehwag arrives at @imvkohli - @AnushkaSharma's post wedding reception! #VirushkaReception #Virushka pic.twitter.com/NzMwanjh0O— Virat Kohli¹⁸ (@ViratCrew) December 26, 2017
Musical King @arrahman and his wife arrives at @imvkohli - @AnushkaSharma's post wedding reception! #VirushkaReception #Virushka pic.twitter.com/Mv8c7c5nZt— Virat Kohli¹⁸ (@ViratCrew) December 26, 2017
.@NSaina arrives at @imVkohli - @AnushkaSharma's post wedding reception! #Virushka #VirushkaReception pic.twitter.com/BuYeao38nz— Virat Kohli¹⁸ (@ViratCrew) December 26, 2017
Indian cricketers @imjadeja & @Jaspritbumrah93 arrives at @imVkohli - @AnushkaSharma's post wedding reception! #Virushka #VirushkaReception pic.twitter.com/TgmlCBozaZ— Virat Kohli¹⁸ (@ViratCrew) December 26, 2017
And while everyone was dressed to the nines for the special day, the newlyweds, who hosted the lavish bash for their friends in the film and cricket fraternities, once again managed to slay it with their charming personalities, sizzling chemistry and on-point look.
Here's a close up of @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma arrive at St Regis hotel in Mumbai's Lower Parel for their post wedding reception! #VirushkaReception #Virushka pic.twitter.com/7TIpjsq4Rt— Virat Kohli¹⁸ (@ViratCrew) December 26, 2017
Opting for Sabyasachi yet again, Virat looked dapper in an indigo navy bandhgala with handcrafted vintage gold buttons and an ivory wool and silk blend Jodhpuri trouser, while Anushka dazzled in a 'smoky grey' shimmer lehenga. The actress, who wanted to don 'old world glamour' for her Mumbai reception, had her ethereal lehenga done in hand beaten thread and textured sequins while cut organza flowers were assembled on an embroidered tulle base to create the stunning lehenga for the diva. Anushka's reception attire also had Sabyasachi's 'Bengal tiger' belt detail.
The star accessorised her look with a necklace and earrings handcrafted with rose cut diamonds, solitaires, briolettes and Japanese baroque pearls from the Sabyasachi fine jewellery collection.
Take a look.
.@imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma arrive at St Regis hotel in Mumbai's Lower Parel for their post wedding reception! #VirushkaReception #Virushka pic.twitter.com/OXDLVLlRty— Virat Kohli¹⁸ (@ViratCrew) December 26, 2017
.@imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma arrive at St Regis hotel in Mumbai's Lower Parel for their post wedding reception! #VirushkaReception #Virushka pic.twitter.com/fM0b2sqA6m— Virat Kohli¹⁸ (@ViratCrew) December 26, 2017
.@imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma arrive at St Regis hotel in Mumbai's Lower Parel for their post wedding reception! #VirushkaReception #Virushka pic.twitter.com/nsmuv3A8fJ— Virat Kohli¹⁸ (@ViratCrew) December 26, 2017
.@imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma arrive at St Regis hotel in Mumbai's Lower Parel for their post wedding reception! #VirushkaReception #Virushka pic.twitter.com/Ng9QpWy98E— Virat Kohli¹⁸ (@ViratCrew) December 26, 2017
Exclusive video of @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma arrive at St Regis hotel in Mumbai's Lower Parel for their post wedding reception! #VirushkaReception #Virushka pic.twitter.com/jy77GlISto— Virat Kohli¹⁸ (@ViratCrew) December 26, 2017
The couple, who took the Internet when they announced their 'secret' Tuscan wedding together on social media, have been giving some serious wedding fashion inspiration right from their designer wedding outfit to their engagement, mehendi and Delhi reception attires.
At their Delhi reception, both Anushka and Virat looked like a royal Indian couple sporting traditional attires. While Anushka flaunted a red Benarasi saree in style, Virat looked suave in a black textured bandhgala, courtesy Sabyasachi.
Take a look.
[caption id="attachment_1611351" align="alignnone" width="875"] Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma pose together during their wedding reception at the Taj Diplomatic Enclave in New Delhi on December 21, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)
For the wedding, while Anushka looked like a modern day princess in a 'pale pink lehenga with Renaissance embroidery in vintage English colours embellished with silver-gold metal thread, pearls and beads teamed with bridal jewelry handcrafted with syndicate uncut diamonds, pale pink spinel and baroque Japanese cultured pearls by the Sabyasachi 'Heritage Jewelry collection', Virat was the royal Indian groom dressed in an 'ivory raw silk sherwani hand-embroidered in a vintage Benarasi pattern and signature house buttons with an old rose silk kota safa'.
Take a look.
Image: Twitter/ Virat Kohli
A candid moment from Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's wedding in Tuscany. (Image: Instagram/ Sabyasachi Official )
Image: Instagram/ Sabyasachi Official
Anushka showed off her love for sarees at her engagement ceremony. The actress opted for a signature Sabyasachi gulkand burgundy velvet saree which was 'hand-embroidered using miniature pearls and the finest quality zardosi and marori'. The Phillauri star teamed at beautiful ensemble with a stunning uncut diamond and pearl choker with matching studs. She completed the look with kohl-rimmed eyes, red roses and a bindi. Virat too looked dapper in a royal blue suit which he teamed with a crisp white shirt, black waistcoat and a grey tie.
Take a look.
(Photo: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma/ official Instagram account of designer Sabyasachi)
Credit: @Sabyasachi Mukherjee
For mehendi, both the bride and the groom went all out on colors. Anushka donned a boho look full of bright colours including hot pink. The designer especially crafted a graphic lehenga in fuchsia pink and Indian orange, hand-printed by the famed Calcutta block printers and hand-embroidered with gota and marori. 'Artists from The Sabyasachi Art Foundation rendered a beautiful sixties pop print and it was silk screen printed, hand woven Indian silk'. The beautiful bride opted for a pair of jhumkas crafted in 22k gold with Iranian turquoise, tourmalines, uncut diamonds and Japanese cultured pearls, custom juttis in hand woven brocade and zardosi, to complete the look.
Virat chose a 'signature khadi kurta churidaar with Sabyasachi's classic fuchsia pink textured silk Nehru jacket detailed with the Sabyasachi house blazer buttons. A custom tan leather jutti with a zardosi crest was created for the ensemble'.
Take a look.
Credit: @Sabyasachi Mukherjee
Credit: @Sabyasachi Mukherjee
