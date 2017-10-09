Walking The Ramp Is Always Special: Sridevi

Veteran actress Sridevi, who walked as a showstopper for a jewellery brand in Bengaluru, says walking on the ramp is always special for her.Sridevi looked ravishing on Saturday in a heavy gold and red lehenga paired with a boat-necked choli, designed by ace couturier Manish Malhotra.The "English Vinglish" star paired an elaborate gold neck piece and a big matha-patti by PC Jewellers. She completed her look with minimal make-up and bold red lips.Before walking the ramp, Sridevi tweeted: "Walking the ramp is always special. Really excited to be the showstopper for the PC Jeweller show at Bangalore Times Fashion Week."On the acting front, Sridevi, 54, was last seen in "Mom" (2017) directed by Ravi Udyawar. The film marked Sridevi's 300th film appearance.