Want to Keep Acne at Bay? Follow These Quick Tips

New Delhi: They come uninvited, and can stay on for long - acne is a common problem that most of us go through. Drinking lots of water, eating a balanced diet and keeping the skin clean can help you keep them at bay, says an expert.

Dermatologist Chiranjiv Chhabra lists simple tips to keep acne away.

* Keep the skin clean. The first step of skin care is to clean it thoroughly. If not done regularly, it leads to acne. Be very gentle while you clean your skin. Hard scrubbing will only make your skin condition worse. Gently wash your skin with a mild cleanser in the morning, at bedtime, and after heavy exercise

* Don't pop pimples: It's tempting, but here's why you shouldn't -- Popping pimples can push infected material further into the skin, leading to more swelling and redness, and even scarring.

* Water is most important because it aids in the digestion and absorption of food. Water is also responsible for carrying nutrients to the skin and waste away from the cells, as well as regulating body temperature.

* Eat a balanced diet. Your diet plays a vital role in skin care. You must eat a balanced diet so that your body can function properly. Eating a low-fat diet is recommended for healthy skin. A diet high in fruits and vegetables is best since they are loaded with antioxidants which help to keep the skin supple and nourished.