Watch: How People Closest to Us, Transform Us in a Moment

Self-discovery is what we all grapple with at some point in life. While the realisation to pursue the path of discovering 'self' sounds cumbersome to some, it might be a delightful experience for others. Undoubtedly, the presence of friends who are constant support systems and virtual lifelines is a blessing in disguise. From nudging each other into taking risks to pulling the other out of catastrophic situations, friends end up becoming irreplaceable anchors through the lows and highs of life.

Representing a new perspective on celebrating the bonds of brotherhood and bringing friends together, the new campaign of McDowell’s No1 Soda ‘Yaaron Se Bane Hum’, defines ‘Yaari’ through the bonds of brotherhood and celebrates how that dynamic transforms an individual through his journey of self-discovery.

The essence behind ‘Yaaron Se Bane Hum’ is captured in this beautiful line - ‘Jeetun mein toh jashn manati, Haarun toh taaqat ban jaati’, which is part of the poetry written by Sonal Dabral for this campaign.

Watch this story of how the people closest to us, transform us in a moment, walk with you through life's toughest journeys and help you sail through its greatest challenges. This is the bond that inspires us.

Through an entrancing travelogue, the McDowell’s No1 Soda campaign captures a catalyzing moment of self-discovery for bands of brothers and brings to life the role friends play in helping an individual overcome his moment of weakness or doubt.

The video showcases No.1 Yaari through an individual’s perspective thereby making it a narrative that will make people introspect about how friends anchor them through life’s defining moments.

Built on the insight that millennials are on a journey of self-discovery where their friends become their second family and are a constant support system during those coming of age moments in a person’s life that shape the person you become, the new McDowell’s No1 Soda campaign helps you to push your limits, enabling you to understand and discover yourself.