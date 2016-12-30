Ways to Protect Your Skin From Winter Dryness
Image of representational purpose only (Pic courtesy: Reuters)
Only moisturising your skin is not enough in winter. Make sure you lock the moisture using oil, says an expert.
Vishal Bhandari, founder at Soul Tree, a brand which makes organic ayurvedic cosmetics, suggests tips:
Oil and moisturiser: Mix well a few drops of body oil in a heavy duty moisturiser. Generously take an amount on your palm and apply it all over your face and body. The moisturiser hydrates the skin whereas the oil acts as a shield to lock the moisture in.
Yogurt and buttermilk mask: Mix equal amount of yogurt, buttermilk and a moisturiser and apply it gently while massaging in circular motions of the face and neck.
Yogurt cleanses the skin and also lightens blemishes, whereas buttermilk helps to repair dull and dry skin.
Glycerin moisturiser: In a container pour in one fourth of glycerin and mix it with a moisturizer. You can use it as a primer before make-up. The glycerin will act as a base coat and the moisturizer will help shield the skin. You can also store this in a container for over six months.
