We Bet You Can't Guess Who This Ex-Bigg Boss 10 Contestant Is

If you have been enjoying every moment of the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss, you’d certainly be interested in knowing what evicted contestants are busy doing. For the uninitiated, the show’s current edition features not just celebrities, but also commoners. And one commoner that managed to make headlines was Delhi’s Lokesh Kumari Sharma. The former Bigg Boss 10 contestant was recently seen with Salman Khan during the new year celebrations at the most controversial Bigg Boss house.

And while we all remember Lokesh for the peculiar way in she spoke to the rest of the contestants, which upped the entertainment quotient of the show, we can’t deny the fact that she managed to impress the show's host Salman Khan.

Has her participation in the reality show brought any change to her personal life? If her recent photos are anything to go by, it certainly has.

First day of 2017 .. hope u all have a good day n keep watchin #biggboss10 #bb10 @BiggBoss .. bigg bossssss pic.twitter.com/ZBedAXdjPC — Lokesh Kumari Sharma (@LokeshKumari1) January 1, 2017

Lokesh looks a lot more confident on camera now.

Wishing u all a happy new year !! Stay blessed n happy 👍🏽❤️ bindass rahoooooo .. @BiggBoss #bb10 #biggboss10 pic.twitter.com/cARFw3dJfN — Lokesh Kumari Sharma (@LokeshKumari1) December 31, 2016

The way she carries herself speaks a lot about her attitude.

Guyzzz m back ;) 2 hours till ep plz give me ur feedback after d show! Thank u aur plz enjoy karo #biggboss10 #bb10 pic.twitter.com/L0U3lHoVjw — Lokesh Kumari Sharma (@LokeshKumari1) December 31, 2016

What we need to see is if her participation in the show will help her bag more projects in the industry.