Wendell Rodricks to Design IFFI Volunteers' Uniforms
The festival is scheduled to start on November 20.
(A file photo/ Representative Image)
Noted fashion designer Wendell Rodricks will design uniforms for volunteers and executives posted on duty at the upcoming International Film Festival of India, an organiser said on Wednesday.
Entertainment Society of Goa Vice Chairperson Rajendra Talak told media persons that the state-based designer had offered to design the uniforms free of cost. "World renowned fashion designer Wendell Rodricks has agreed to be the designer for ESG staff uniforms and festival executive T-shirts for IFFI 2017," Talak said.
The Society is a state government agency and a co-organiser of the IFFI along with the Union Ministry for Information and Broadcasting's Directorate of Film Festival.
The festival is scheduled to start on November 20.
Entertainment Society of Goa Vice Chairperson Rajendra Talak told media persons that the state-based designer had offered to design the uniforms free of cost. "World renowned fashion designer Wendell Rodricks has agreed to be the designer for ESG staff uniforms and festival executive T-shirts for IFFI 2017," Talak said.
The Society is a state government agency and a co-organiser of the IFFI along with the Union Ministry for Information and Broadcasting's Directorate of Film Festival.
The festival is scheduled to start on November 20.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranji Trophy: Mumbai Stalwarts Recall Domination and Magic
- When Shah Rukh Khan Backed Out of a Film Starring Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan
- Ashes 2017: Stuart Broad Sees David Warner As Real Threat
- Varun Dhawan's Stalker Threatens to Commit Suicide; Actor Files Police Complaint
- Santner Combines With Grandhomme to Take a Blinder in Third T20I