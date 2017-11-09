GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Wendell Rodricks to Design IFFI Volunteers' Uniforms

The festival is scheduled to start on November 20.

IANS

Updated:November 9, 2017, 11:14 AM IST
Wendell Rodricks to Design IFFI Volunteers' Uniforms
(A file photo/ Representative Image)
Noted fashion designer Wendell Rodricks will design uniforms for volunteers and executives posted on duty at the upcoming International Film Festival of India, an organiser said on Wednesday.

Entertainment Society of Goa Vice Chairperson Rajendra Talak told media persons that the state-based designer had offered to design the uniforms free of cost. "World renowned fashion designer Wendell Rodricks has agreed to be the designer for ESG staff uniforms and festival executive T-shirts for IFFI 2017," Talak said.

The Society is a state government agency and a co-organiser of the IFFI along with the Union Ministry for Information and Broadcasting's Directorate of Film Festival.

The festival is scheduled to start on November 20.
