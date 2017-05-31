What to Look Forward to at The London Festival of Architecture

Throughout the month of June, Europe's biggest annual architecture festival returns to London with hundreds of events taking place across the city.

First established in 2004, the London Festival of Architecture continues to grow in scale and popularity. Last year's festival saw 356 events celebrate the theme of Community. For the 2017 edition, Memory has been selected as the event's leitmotif, running through all the festival's events: from conferences and exhibitions, to open studios and installations.

Vision 2017

June 6-7

One of the festival favorites, Vision is "the UK's premier built environment event, with technology and innovation at its core." This year, architects from Belgium, France, Italy, Luxembourg, Latvia and the Czech Republic will exhibit a variety of products and building solutions at the Olympia Central in London. The accompanying seminar program for 2017 includes presentations and talks from industry experts including Zaha Hadid Architects and the RIBA President Elect Ben Derbyshire.

Architecture tours



June 13

There are numerous architecture tours that take place during the London Festival of Architecture. This year, doors will be opened to visitors at the Grade 1 listed Benjamin Franklin House, the Royal Albert Wharf residential development and the newest Riverlight construction in Nine Elms, southwest of the city.

From the new to the old: the festival is also offering visitors the chance to tour Silvertown, a derelict district in London's eastern suburbs, for which plans for regeneration are being developed.

Architecture Film Festival: London Shorts

June 15

In collaboration with the inaugural Architecture Film Festival London, a six-day biennial festival that celebrates architectural film, the LFA is screening a curated selection of short films at the Battersea Power Station's new community center. The shorts will explore the idea of "Belonging" through architecture.

Anticipated installations

Throughout the month, different installations will appear around London as part of the festival, including "Building Memories" by Levitt Bernstein, "Hut in the Clouds" by HUT, "City(E)State" by Alison Brooks Architects, "The Giant Doll's House Project" by JW3 and "City vs. Experience" by PDP London.