When Aishwarya Rai Said Yes To Abhishek Bachchan

Press Trust Of India

First published: January 15, 2017, 12:06 PM IST | Updated: 2 hours ago
Image: Reuters Pictures

Mumbai: Actor Abhishek Bachchan went nostalgic as he remembered the moment when he proposed to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The 40-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the details about the couple's special moment.

"10 years ago on a freezing New York balcony, she said 'yes'," Abhishek tweeted along with a ring and heart emoji.

The actor proposed to Aishwarya after the world premiere of their hit film Guru in New York.

They tied the knot on April 20, 2007 and were blessed with daughter Aaradhya on November 16, 2011.

