When Aishwarya Rai Said Yes To Abhishek Bachchan

Mumbai: Actor Abhishek Bachchan went nostalgic as he remembered the moment when he proposed to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The 40-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the details about the couple's special moment.

"10 years ago on a freezing New York balcony, she said 'yes'," Abhishek tweeted along with a ring and heart emoji.

10 years ago on a freezing New York balcony, she said "yes". 💍❤️ — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) January 13, 2017

The actor proposed to Aishwarya after the world premiere of their hit film Guru in New York.

They tied the knot on April 20, 2007 and were blessed with daughter Aaradhya on November 16, 2011.