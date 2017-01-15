When Aishwarya Rai Said Yes To Abhishek Bachchan
Image: Reuters Pictures
Mumbai: Actor Abhishek Bachchan went nostalgic as he remembered the moment when he proposed to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
The 40-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the details about the couple's special moment.
"10 years ago on a freezing New York balcony, she said 'yes'," Abhishek tweeted along with a ring and heart emoji.
10 years ago on a freezing New York balcony, she said "yes". 💍❤️
— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) January 13, 2017
The actor proposed to Aishwarya after the world premiere of their hit film Guru in New York.
They tied the knot on April 20, 2007 and were blessed with daughter Aaradhya on November 16, 2011.
Recommended For You
- ind vs ausAustralia Name Spin-Heavy 16-Man Squad for India Test Series
- Big Night!62nd JIO Filmfare Awards: Alia, Sonam Lead The Fashion Game
- in the netHow Bed-ridden Sumit Became 'Crazy Sumit' of Kiss-and-Run Videos
- Oops!Vin Diesel Calls Ranveer Deepika's Boyfriend And Her Smile Just Confirms It!
- Melbourne ODIAustralia vs Pakistan Live Score: Pak Openers Start Brightly