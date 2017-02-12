When Rekha Paired Sport Shoes With a Linen Sari and Made a Classic Statement

Rekha has been quite experimental with her looks lately. Sometimes she steps out in a beanie, other times she sports a pair of shoes with a sari and makes heads turn.

The yesteryear actress was recently snapped at the airport wearing a beige linen sari with a pair of blue sport shoes and the fact that she chose comfort over anything else is a statement in itself.

Image: Yogen Shah

Rekha has been ditching her statement Kanjivaram saris for something out-of-the-box and even though they don't always work well, they still deserve to be acknowledged. Her love affair with saris has been the talk of the tinsel town since time immemorial but it's quite interesting to see how she is bending the fashion rules in her own quirky way.

