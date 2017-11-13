White Italian Truffles Fetch 75,000 Euros at Auction for Charity
White Truffles are one of Italy's most prized mushrooms and regularly retailed for very high prices
A 'truffle hunter' walks with his dog near Alba, northwestern Italy (Image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
A lot of around 850 grammes (1.9 pounds) of white truffles was sold for 75,000 euros ($87,500) in a top Italian auction on Sunday. The buyer from Hong Kong placed their winning bid via satellite at the World Alba White Truffles Auction at the Grinzane Cavour castle in Piedmont, northwestern Italy.
Isabelle Gianicolo of the National Truffle Study Center noted that the auction price was "symbolic" and did not necessarily reflect the true market price, since the proceeds were donated to charitable causes. Nevertheless, dry conditions this year had sent the market price soaring to 6,000 euros per kilogram from 3,000-4,000 euros last year, she told AFP.
A recent drought influenced the quantity, "but not the quality of the truffles," Gianicolo said. "The situation has recently improved slightly, but it's clear that it's not going to be a great year. There certainly aren't going to be very large truffles up for auction, even if they're still very good truffles," she said.
Alba has hosted Italy's most famous white truffle market, during which the auction is held, for close to 90 years.
Isabelle Gianicolo of the National Truffle Study Center noted that the auction price was "symbolic" and did not necessarily reflect the true market price, since the proceeds were donated to charitable causes. Nevertheless, dry conditions this year had sent the market price soaring to 6,000 euros per kilogram from 3,000-4,000 euros last year, she told AFP.
A recent drought influenced the quantity, "but not the quality of the truffles," Gianicolo said. "The situation has recently improved slightly, but it's clear that it's not going to be a great year. There certainly aren't going to be very large truffles up for auction, even if they're still very good truffles," she said.
Alba has hosted Italy's most famous white truffle market, during which the auction is held, for close to 90 years.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 11 evicted contestant Sabyasachi Satpathy: 'Miss Always Right’ Hina Khan Told Me I am Nobody
- Bachchans Kick Off The Big Fat Indian Wedding Season With Great Panache
- Delhi Pollution: Don't Be Angry; You Were Dying Anyway
- India Captain Virat Kohli Helps Realise Fans' Biggest Dream
- Air Pollution: India Set to Get Air Purifier Standards to Filter Cheap Products