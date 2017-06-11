GET APP News18 APP
Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Lost To Tanushree Dutta During Miss Universe 2004

News18.com

Updated: June 11, 2017, 12:40 PM IST
Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Lost To Tanushree Dutta During Miss Universe 2004
Image: A still from Wonder Woman, Aashiq Banaya Aapne

Ever since Wonder Woman has been released, fans have been going gaga over Gal Gadot, the protagonist of the film. She has created ripples with her brilliant performance in Patty Jenkin's directorial and has, in a way, broken the glass ceiling and brought a female superhero to the fore.

According to a report in Entertainment Weekly, Gadot was pregnant through the film filming of Wonder Woman but that's not it. The actress has more revelations in her kitty!

Gal, who represented Israel at Miss Universe 2004, lost to the Indian contestant Tanushree Dutta, known for her debut film Aashiq Banaya Aaapne. While Tanushree went on to become the eighth runner-up, Gal couldn't make it to the Top 15.

With Gal's Wonder Woman smashing records to rake in over $223 million in its opening weekend, worldwide and Tanushree's complete absence from the Bollywood scene, it seems the tables have turned now.

First Published: June 11, 2017, 10:17 AM IST
