Would Like To Have Children At Some Point: Dia Mirza

Actress Dia Mirza, who married producer Sahil Sangha in 2014, says she would like to extend her family at some point in life.

Asked if she is planning to expand her family, Dia said: "Would I like to have children? Of course at some point in life. It's a very natural source of life".

Dia, who made her acting debut through "Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein" featured in movies like "Dum", "Deewanapan", "Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge", "Parineeta", "Dus", "Lage Raho Munnabhai" and "Salam Mumbai".

She will soon be seen in Sanjay Dutt's biopic helmed by Rajkummar Hirani.

Talking about her relations with her co-stars in the biopic, she says: "I had a phenomenal time working with Ranbir. He is one of the most talented actors this country has ever had and I had an amazing time learning from him, watching him work and working with him".

The 35-year-old actress was here to felicitate ARMMAN, who won the share of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Save the Children Healthcare Innovation Award. ARMMAN is one of four organisations to have won a share of the fourth annual Healthcare Innovation Award from GSK and Save the Children's partnership.

Talking about what satisfaction she gets out of doing social service, Dia said: "I think being a part of social themes or social impact gives you a deep sense of purpose. It has made my life very meaningful and I can't express the happiness that I get from working with people who are impacting incredibly on the lives of children and the environment which is my biggest source of happiness and inspiration".