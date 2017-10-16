Would Love To Make Women Oriented Film: Divya

Filmmaker Divya Khosla Kumar, who has made films like "Yaariyan" and "Sanam Re", says she would love to make women-oriented films as women are now in every field and doing wonders."I would love to if I get an amazing script," said Divya. However, when it comes to the actress, she feels that choicely is completely dependent on character."I don't have actress or actor in mind as I feel character gives you definition of whom you should cast," said the filmmaker who walked the runway as a showstopper for designer Charu Parashar at Amazon India Fashion Week (AIFW) Spring- Summer 2018 on Sunday.Parashar showcased a collection titled 'Immortelle' that derives inspiration from the Victorian glasshouse through its lush flora and fauna and the undying spirit of a woman.Talking about the designer, Divya said: "The cloth has fitted me so beautifully I like the concept as it showcases women undying spirit. Women work so hard. I think it is time to pay homage to them as they never give up and this is what the line celebrates."Talking about how the role of women has changed in the film industry, she says, "Initially it was very male-dominated and there was hardly any women director but now women have entered everywhere and they are making their mark. I think its more to do with talent than differentiating on gender."