WOW Air Launches $69 Flights Between US And Europe

Iceland's ultra low-cost carrier WOW air has launched $69 airfares between the US and Europe in a major seat sale for off-season fall travel.Savvy, flexible travellers unbound by school timetables know that fall is the perfect time to make a break for Europe, when the tourist crowds have thinned, the locals have returned to work, and the bitter winter cold has yet to sink in.For those travellers, WOW air is offering $69 one-way fares between six US cities and eight European destinations. They include Boston; Washington DC; Pittsburgh; Los Angeles; San Francisco; and Miami to Paris; Brussels; Stockholm; Dublin; Berlin; London; Copenhagen; and Edinburgh via Iceland.The one-way fares are applicable for travel between September and November.Recently, the carrier announced the addition of four new US routes for next spring: Detroit, Cleveland, St. Louis and Cincinnati.Don't forget that bargain basement fares come with strings attached that include carry-on fees for bags that don't fit under the seat in front of you, and checked baggage for both flight legs.That means you'll pay around the same price in checked-baggage as you will for the flight. The fees for checking a bag on a return from Chicago to Paris, for example, is $56.