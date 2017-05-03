You Have To Credit Kangana Ranaut For Sporting a Sari With Loafers So Gracefully

Kangana Ranaut isn't the one to follow trends nor the one to abide by rules. The actress has proved her credentials, not as a conventional fashionista, but someone who knows what fits and suits her the best. Kangana's contribution of making Indian drapes a popular concept among the young fashion wannabes can not be ignored. She steps out in a sari with the same ease she pulls off a casual maxi dress. While most young women consider wearing a sari as a consuming task, Kangana has no qualms in moving out and about sporting gorgeous drapes.

The actress, who was recently snapped at the airport wearing a pink Fab India sari, is literally teaching many the concept of travelling in style. But none of this means that she has put her comfort at stake. If one notices carefully, Kangana, quite peculiarly, teams up her saris with a pair of super comfortable loafers while travelling.

Image: Yogen Shah

The actress once opted for a white Kasavu sari with golden border and made travelling look comfortable like never before.

Image: Yogen Shah

In a country where the young actresses are inclining towards western outfits and are stacking up saris only for special occasions, Kangana is seen following the suit of Rekha and Vidya Balan, in making saris a wardrobe essential. While one is always on the lookout of new travel style files, Kangana's saris are slowly catching the fancy of many.