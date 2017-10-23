YSL's 'Dazzling Lights' Brings Sparkle and Shine to Holiday 2017 Makeup

Yves Saint Laurent Beauté has a makeup collection channeling sparkle, shine and color for holiday 2017 -- ticking all the right boxes for a festive and sophisticated beauty look. The "Dazzling Lights" collection is due out from October 30 from YSL Beauté retailers and online at www.yslbeauty.com.The Yves Saint Laurent Beauté "Dazzling Lights" holiday 2017 makeup collection promises head-turning sparkle this party season. This seasonal makeup line comprises three essentials for face, eyes and lips, all encased in festive packaging.The collection centerpiece is the "Dazzling Lights Multi-Use Makeup Palette," a collectors' edition palette with a gold lid featuring the iconic YSL logo amid a firework-style starburst of shimmering pink glitter. This motif features on all three of the products in this special holiday collection.The collectors' palette features a powder pink blush to highlight cheeks, as well as four dazzling eyeshadows in silver grey, taupe grey, gold and rose gold. These can be used alone or together to build a sophisticated beauty look. Two pearly lip colors -- a pale pink and a deep red -- complete the palette, which comes in a handy handbag format for the party season.The iconic Yves Saint Laurent Beauté "Touche Eclat" highlighting pen also gets a seasonal overhaul. In "Ivoire Lumière" and with festive firework packaging, the highlighter maintains its original function of brightening, smoothing and perfecting the complexion.For an audacious finishing touch, "Rouge Pur Couture" comes in a "Dazzling Lights" edition with the classic fiery red, Rouge N°1.The Yves Saint Laurent Beauté "Dazzling Lights" collection is due out from October 30.