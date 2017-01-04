Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech Step Out For A Dinner Date

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who recently tied the knot with Hazel Keech, was spotted on a dinner date. The newly-weds looked happy as they walked hand-in-hand out of an eatery in Mumbai. Yuvraj sported a casual blue-on-blue look, while Hazel looked resplendent in a gold brocade skirt teamed up with a black top. She finished her look with a top-knot bun.

The couple was also snapped at a dinner party recently. The two of them, who looked happy in each other's company, were holding a gift while entering the venue.

The two of them tied the knot on November 30 in the presence of close friends and family members. Their wedding ceremonies spanned over a week with celebrations taking place in Chandigarh, Goa and New Delhi.