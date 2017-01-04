Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech Step Out For A Dinner Date
The two of them, who looked happy in each other's company, were snapped walking hald-in-hand.
Cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who recently tied the knot with Hazel Keech, was spotted on a dinner date. The newly-weds looked happy as they walked hand-in-hand out of an eatery in Mumbai. Yuvraj sported a casual blue-on-blue look, while Hazel looked resplendent in a gold brocade skirt teamed up with a black top. She finished her look with a top-knot bun.
The couple was also snapped at a dinner party recently. The two of them, who looked happy in each other's company, were holding a gift while entering the venue.
The two of them tied the knot on November 30 in the presence of close friends and family members. Their wedding ceremonies spanned over a week with celebrations taking place in Chandigarh, Goa and New Delhi.
From Our Network
Recommended For You
- Digital UnlockedGoogle India Announces Free Digital Training For Small Businesses
- MASTER HUMBLEDRoger Federer Shocked by Little Known Zverev at Hopman Cup
- Ultra CoolAsus Zenfone 3 Ultra Review: A Sensible Captain America in a Hulk's Body
- Dhoni the BikerHere's Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 'Backfoot Hobby' - Motorcycles
- Partner ContentThe Tech And Auto Show: The Great Rajasthan Food Trail Special