Yves Saint Laurent Museum Opens Doors In Paris

A museum dedicated entirely to late French designer Yves Saint Laurents work and life has opened here.The museum officially opened its doors on Tuesday at 5 Avenue Marceau, the site of the brand's historical couture house where Laurent designed and created his work for almost 30 years from 1974 to 2002, read a statement.The public will be able to explore the richness of the heritage through a constantly updated display of the collection. By walking through the former haute couture salons and Yves Saint Laurent's studio, visitors can also experience the essence of the creation process within the haute couture house.The museum displays more than 50 works of couture created by the designer from 1974 through 2002, in addition to accessories and never-before-seen sketches, photographs, and videos from the fashion house's archive.Yves Saint Laurent died in 2008.According to nytimes.com, Pierre Bergé, a former chief executive of the fashion brand Yves Saint Laurent, came up with the idea of honoring his legacy with museums.He died on September 8 this year, but his projects are turning into a reality now. The Yves Saint Laurent museum has already opened its doors to the public, and Musée Yves Saint Laurent Marrakesh in Morocco is scheduled to open in October.Stage designer Nathalie Crinière and interior designer Jacques Grange have collaborated to design the exhibition space.