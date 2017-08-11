Yves Saint Laurent's Disco Makeup For Fall

Yves Saint Laurent Beauty presents "Night 54", a new line of makeup for the autumn with a wealth of glitter, deep electrifying colors and dazzling holographic effects. Beauty addicts who are eager to sparkle into the small hours will be able to buy the new products from perfume shops and on www.yslbeauty.com from August 21.In March, Anthony Vaccarello, artistic director of Saint Laurent, presented a series of dresses and sexy, ultra-feminine, evening wear that ranged from glamorous to rock and disco. Five months later, YSL is preparing to match this wardrobe with a new dedicated line of make-up for beauties of the night: "Night 54", all in black, seauins, leather, electric colors, and a dazzling interplay of light.The star of every makeup collection, the all-in-one palette sets the tone for this new line. Christened the "Palette Couture Variation - Nothing Is Forbidden", it's housed in a case that reflects multiple colors. Inside there are five hues for satin, matte or glossy lips that range from nude beige to bright pink and burgundy, and five eyeshadow tones that run from a dazzling shiny white to an electric blue and a deep black. All of this has been carefully studied to adapt to different styles for both day and night looks.The more daring will be attracted by the intense eyeshadow tones rendered all the more electrifying by the "Couture Eyeliner" with its ultrafine fine tip for precision application. Presented in a limited edition for this collection, the eyeliner is available in two colors, an iridescent silver and a metallic bronze, which complement the two shades of "La Laque Couture" nail polish for a disco look that extends to your fingertips.Perhaps even more than the palette, the new "Couture Hologram Powder #54 Laser Violet" might be the real star of this collection. Embracing multiple uses, this cosmetic powder can be applied to the eyes, the lips, the décolleté, and the cheekbones to create glittering holographic effects.Finally, the "Night 54" line includes two other essentials: the "Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils Waterproof" for XXL lashes, and the "Rouge Volupté Shine" lipstick, which is available in brilliant pale pink and intense nude, to highlight a sparkling effect.The collection will go on sale from August 21. Price: from €29 (for the mascara) to €68 (for the palette).