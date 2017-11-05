Zara Clothes in Istanbul Tagged to Highlight Labor Dispute

Shoppers at the fashion retailer Zara in Istanbul have found unusual tags on their garments — complaints by Turkish workers who say they have not been paid for the merchandise in the store.Workers from an outsourced manufacturer for Zara and other retailers have been going into Zara shops and leaving the tags inside clothes. The tag reads "I made this item you are going to buy, but I didn't get paid for it." It urges shoppers to back their campaign and pressure Zara into paying them.The tags say the workers were employed by Bravo, which closed down overnight. Workers say the manufacturer owes them three months of pay as well as severance allowance.Inditex, which owns Zara, did not immediately respond to questions from The Associated Press.