GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Zara Clothes in Istanbul Tagged to Highlight Labor Dispute

The tags say the workers were employed by Bravo, which closed down overnight. Workers say the manufacturer owes them three months of pay as well as severance allowance.

Associated Press

Updated:November 5, 2017, 4:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Zara Clothes in Istanbul Tagged to Highlight Labor Dispute
(Photo: A File Photo/ AP)
Shoppers at the fashion retailer Zara in Istanbul have found unusual tags on their garments — complaints by Turkish workers who say they have not been paid for the merchandise in the store.

Workers from an outsourced manufacturer for Zara and other retailers have been going into Zara shops and leaving the tags inside clothes. The tag reads "I made this item you are going to buy, but I didn't get paid for it." It urges shoppers to back their campaign and pressure Zara into paying them.

The tags say the workers were employed by Bravo, which closed down overnight. Workers say the manufacturer owes them three months of pay as well as severance allowance.

Inditex, which owns Zara, did not immediately respond to questions from The Associated Press.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar Sent Strong Message to Biker; Video Goes Viral

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar Sent Strong Message to Biker; Video Goes Viral

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES