Zayn Malik's Freshly Shaved Head Is Setting Instagram Into Overdrive

Zayn doesn’t want to live forever — at least not with a full mane.

shifa khan | News18.com

Updated:September 5, 2017, 10:34 AM IST
Zayn Malik's Freshly Shaved Head Is Setting Instagram Into Overdrive
Image Source: Instagram/ Zayn Malik
Singer-songwriter and every girl's heart-throb, Zayn Malik, known for making some drastic hair moves, has said goodbye to his boy-band image by clean shaving his head.

On September 3, Zayn's mother Trisha Malik shared an Instagram photo of herself, her son and his girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Trisha Malik💋 (@trishamalik1069) on




The black-and-white image shows the "Pillowtalk" hitmaker rocking a completely smooth scalp and stubble.

The short hair comes as quite a surprise since only the previous day, Zayn's mother posted a picture of her son celebrating Eid al-Adha (on September 2) with Gigi and her mother Yolanda Hadid. The photo was hsared several times sending the internet into frenzy.

❤️Eid Mubarak to everyone... #BlessedDay

A post shared by Trisha Malik💋 (@trishamalik1069) on




The style is a far cry from his previous looks, which included highlights, buzzcuts, shoulder-length and even green styles.
Fan reactions were less of a paradise and more of a war zone. One of his fans commented, “Why why why why why why?”

It’s not surprising that Malik’s decision to go bald would set off a wave of Internet chatter.

What do you think of Zayn’s new hairstyle?
