Zayn Malik's Freshly Shaved Head Is Setting Instagram Into Overdrive

Singer-songwriter and every girl's heart-throb, Zayn Malik, known for making some drastic hair moves, has said goodbye to his boy-band image by clean shaving his head.On September 3, Zayn's mother Trisha Malik shared an Instagram photo of herself, her son and his girlfriend Gigi Hadid.The black-and-white image shows the "Pillowtalk" hitmaker rocking a completely smooth scalp and stubble.The short hair comes as quite a surprise since only the previous day, Zayn's mother posted a picture of her son celebrating Eid al-Adha (on September 2) with Gigi and her mother Yolanda Hadid. The photo was hsared several times sending the internet into frenzy.The style is a far cry from his previous looks, which included highlights, buzzcuts, shoulder-length and even green styles.Fan reactions were less of a paradise and more of a war zone. One of his fans commented, “Why why why why why why?”It’s not surprising that Malik’s decision to go bald would set off a wave of Internet chatter.What do you think of Zayn’s new hairstyle?