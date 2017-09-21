10 Best Crime Thrillers That Promise Goosebumps And Excitement

Has it been a while since you had a flow of emotions and been seeking for some goosebumps and excitement? There's a lot to do to get rid of the boredom, and you should hang out for some fun they say. But why to give up on laziness when you can get all at the comfort of your house? Movies has always been an escape from the world and a perfect hideout from the ghosts of reality. Here’s a list of movies that will not let your attention be diverted anywhere because you just can’t afford to miss a single scene or else you will end up wondering what exactly happened!1)Monster (2003)Genre: Crime, ThrillerCast: Charlize Theron, Christina RicciDo you think your life is messed up? Nobody is there to talk? Had you dinner alone? Then this movie is worth a watch!Monster is based on real life of a criminal, Aileen Wuornos. Aileen Wuornos was a prostitute who fell in love with a girl whom she met at a bar. While trying to make things fall into its place she did something that turned her life upside down and led her life to a tragic end.2)Identity (2003)Genre: Crime, Thriller, MysteryCast: Amanda Peet, John CusackThis movie might seem haunted at first, but all the incidents do have a logical reason! You just need to keep your eyes open, but that also won’t help because you just can’t predict what was happening and who was behind it! Be ready for some goosebumps!Identity is a movie about ten people stuck in a motel due to a rainstorm. And suddenly strange happenings start taking place. There’s an intruder who was killing people one by one and now they have to find a way out of that motel.3)Orphan (2009)Genre: Crime, Mystery, ThrillerCast: Isabelle Fuhrman, Vera FarmigaEver thought of adopting a child? Or know someone who adopted a child? Or may be worse, know someone who is adopted? Well then be ready for a sleepless night as you are definitely going to google if it was based on a true story!Orphan is a movie that might keep you wondering if Esther is a normal child or she might have some secrets. And the ending will leave you open-mouthed. You will never be able to guess what she was hiding!4)The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)Genre: Crime, Mystery, ThrillerCast: Rooney Mara, Daniel CraigHow confusing can a movie be, ever wondered? Well this movie will help you to wonder that at what levels a person can go to escape from his/her day to day sufferings.The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo is a movie based on a girl who has an extraordinary mind when it comes to investigating for a case and she can go to any extent to solve one! But nobody ever wondered about her life and the place where she got happiness was temporary.5)Coherence (2013)Genre: MysteryCast: Emily Baldoni, Maury SterlingScience can be a true fun for the creative minds! Though the movie explains some facts about something that doesn’t have a verified explanation, but if you start watching this movie you just can’t leave it half way or brain will kill you out of curiosity!Coherence is a movie about a group of people that discovers that something fishy is happening on their dinner night. When they understood what was actually happening they decide to fight with it. But someone discovers the power of those mishaps and decides to switch her reality.6)Now You See Me (2013)Genre: Crime, MysteryCast: Mark Ruffalo, Jesse EinsbergHow about a world where someone can actually gift you what you live for? Is magic real? This is a question we have asked in our life at least once.Now You See Me is totally based on magic and is just the movie for those who believe in it. Though there is a suspense that you were not expecting at all but the movie holds your interest from the first scene till its last ones.7)If I Stay (2014)Genre: MysteryCast: Chloe Grace Moretz, Jamie BlackleyWhat would you choose between a life and a death if you have already lost everything, your parents and your brother except for the love you always wished for?If I Stay is a movie that revolves around life of a girl where she has everything anyone can wish for, a happy family, a caring best friend and someone who loves her with all his heart. But who said the life will remain the same forever? Her family meets an accident where she has lost her parents and her brother and now she has to choose between life and death.8)The Gift (2015)Genre: MysteryCast: Joel Edgerton, Jason BatemanBeen a bully in your school or college? Well it’s the time to apologize for your sins or you might have a “Gift” waiting for you!The Gift is an absolute package of what a person can do to take revenge. Sometimes not letting a person know the truth and leave him wondering might be the scariest gift ever! Now every time you receive a gift with no name on it, this movie will come in your mind!9)Before I Fall (2017)Genre: MysteryCast: Zoey Duetch, Halston SageHow would you feel being stuck on the same day and living that same day not once or twice or thrice but many times? Are you going to change something? Change what you’ve always been? Or change your boyfriend? Or may be revealing your friends secrets?Before I Fall is about a high school girl who is stuck on a single day and now she has the power to change other’s life. She decides to live the day according to her wishes but that was not so helpful and then she understood what actually was supposed to be done. This movie will take you on a ride of emotions and will help you cross check your life.10)Life (2017)Genre: Mystery, ThrillerCast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan ReynoldsSometimes attachments leads too idiotic decisions and being attached to something you found on another planet is too much!Life is an amazing movie about a creature that was being experimented to find life on a planet other than earth. Eventually that creature found a way of surviving and growing. And the food was oxygen and human’s blood. The ending also has a surprise for you!All the best for your plans ahead and may your mind stop wondering about the movie you chose to watch!