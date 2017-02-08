10 Bollywood-inspired Romantic Proposals To Light Up Your Valentine Week

It’s that time of the year again when each and every human on this planet gets so cheesy and so romantic that these adjectives start sounding synonymous to creepy for the most part.

If there’s anything that has actually set the bar too high for wooing your love interests, it’s nothing other than our mainstream Bollywood films. If you’re an ardent movie buff and have been bit by a filmy keeda at any point during your life, we’re sure these proposals will transcend all the logical, emotional and physical barriers to evoke your romantic self to the best of it.

Right from Sholay's 'Gaaon waalo mai aa raha hoon' to the 6-din-ladki-in trick from Kal Ho Naa Ho, films have never looked back when it comes to teaching us easy knacks to express our feelings to the one we wish to spend our lives with. Call it cheesy, creepy or adorable; you just can't ignore the power of these hacks.

While the world is busy celebrating Valentine’s week, we've culled out some oh-so-romantic Bollywood-inspired proposals that are sure to make your special someone fall in love with you all over again. (No guarantees though!)

Crash a wedding, make a swoon-worthy speech and witness the magic of words.

Don't underestimate the power of rain, romance and a kiss.



Ring nakli, pyaar asli. Buy a plastic ring, some balloons and some pastries; simplicity never fails.

Speak your heart out even if it means you end up telling your special someone that there's no fun checking out other people without them!

Airports proposals never fail. Never.

Over-the-top gestures are (sometimes) just the best thing to do.

It's not always the boy who does it. After all, why should boys have all the fun?



Even if you've nothing written for them, pour your heart out and we're sure they'll understand.

And oh - the ultimate Kal Ho Na Ho style will always get your chances high.