10 Ka Dum To Return With Salman Khan as Host 'Very Soon'

: Reality television show 10 Ka Dum will return with a new season "very soon", with "who else but" Salman Khan, a Sony Entertainment Television official said here."'10 Ka Dum' is coming very soon," Danish Khan, the channel's Executive Vice President and Business Head, said.With Salman? "I will answer you in a way by saying you tell me who else can it come out with? So, if you're asking me who is doing 'Dus Ka Dum'... (My answer is) Is there anyone else who can do 'Dus Ka Dum'," Khan said, confirming that the Dabangg star will be back to host the game show's third season.The official also said it will be an ambitious concept for the channel. "This time, with 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC), we created a kind of world record as 3 crore people played KBC on mobile. That was our first attempt at getting a second screen -- a mobile -- in play for the television.""We believe 'Dus Ka Dum' will be the biggest interactive show that we have ever done. For Sony, it will be the most ambitious TV, plus second screen experience for consumers," Danish Khan said.He said the "official" announcement about the host will come within a month's time.