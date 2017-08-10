10 Years of Chak De India: Brilliant Lessons Taught by Shah Rukh Khan-starrer

It was exactly ten years ago on this very day that Shah Rukh Khan gave strong proof of his abilities as a performer when Chak De! India emerged a runaway hit at the box office, receiving some rave reviews along the way. Directed by Shimit Amin, the film revolved around the state of women’s Hockey in the country. Interestingly, Chak De! India was one of those rare big screen ventures which entertained and educated at the same time.Here is a look at some life changing lessons which were highlighted in the movie.To a certain extent Chak De! India was all about how talented players from different parts of the country find success only when they start functioning as a cohesive unit and develop respect for each other. As such, the film very subtly highlights the need to think, work and behave like a team. As man is a social being this lesson just cannot be overlooked.The makers of Chak De! India has emphasized the need to develop a broad perspective through the iconic Mujhe states ka naam na toh sunai deta hai.. dialogue. India is a pluralistic society in which numerous identities—right from religion to race—are at play. Hence, for peace to be maintained it is important for the youth to develop such a broad perspective, realizing that at the end of the day they are just one identity that defines us and that is our nationality.By highlighting the seldom talked about the world of women’s Hockey, ‘Chak De! India’ lays stress on the need to treat women as talented and ambitious individuals who have feelings, rather than mere objects. Moreover, it also encourages a cricket-obsessed nation to embrace other sports.Failures are an inseparable part of life; however, we must not let them overwhelm us. This vital lesson forms an integral part of the film’s narrative. The ‘Chak De’ girls lose an important match. However, they do not get shattered. On the contrary, they train harder and in the end taste glory.When all is said and done, it is not how good we are but how good we are on the given day that decides our destiny. So we should give our best shot without bothering about our past as it is irrelevant. These important life hacks were touched upon in the ‘Sattar minute’ dialogue which was immortalised by the ‘Badshah’ on the big screen.Several players of the ‘Chak De’ team do not get along with each other at a personal and professional level. But in the end, they were forced to put their egos aside in order to achieve a common goal—winning the tournament. As such, ‘Chak De! India’ helps us understand that our ego is our worst enemy.All of us have the past and sometimes it is extremely painful. However, we cannot run from it. On the contrary, we have to fight it and redeem ourselves at the first available opportunity. King Khan’s character in Chak De! India is the very personification of this philosophy which may turn out to be the difference between a torturous life and a glorious one.One of the characters in ‘Chak De! India’ has a problem in accepting the new coach’s authority. But she soon mends differences with him and begins respecting him. Through this sequence, the makers point out that success can only be found if we respect the authority of those senior to us. Moreover, they also illustrate that we must learn from them and grow along the way.