10 Years of Om Shanti Om: Deepika Padukone, Farah Khan All Smiles As They Pose At Airport
Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya complete a decade today.
It was on November 9, 2007, that Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya clashed at the box office. Interestingly, it was the same day that three stalwarts - Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor made their big Bollywood debut and since then, there's been no looking back.
Farah Khan, who helmed and choreographed the revenge drama based on reincarnation, took to Twitter to share the happiness. "Can’t believe its #10YearsOfOSO .. feels like yesterday.thank you 4 the lov it still gets.. @iamsrk @deepikapadukone going 2pakao ul 2day," he wrote.
The filmmaker was also spotted with Deepika at the airport on Wednesday night and the two ladies were all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs. Given that the film completes a decade today, the photographs couldn't have been timed better.
Image: Yogen Shah
The film also starred Shreyas Talpade, Arjun Rampal and Kirron Kher in key roles.
Farah Khan, who helmed and choreographed the revenge drama based on reincarnation, took to Twitter to share the happiness. "Can’t believe its #10YearsOfOSO .. feels like yesterday.thank you 4 the lov it still gets.. @iamsrk @deepikapadukone going 2pakao ul 2day," he wrote.
Can’t believe its #10YearsOfOSO .. feels like yesterday.thank you 4 the lov it still gets.. @iamsrk @deepikapadukone going 2pakao ul 2day pic.twitter.com/EPRJBVVdel— Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) November 9, 2017
The filmmaker was also spotted with Deepika at the airport on Wednesday night and the two ladies were all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs. Given that the film completes a decade today, the photographs couldn't have been timed better.
Image: Yogen Shah
The film also starred Shreyas Talpade, Arjun Rampal and Kirron Kher in key roles.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- MS Dhoni Takes on the Kiwis in a Game of Soccer Volleyball
- Finn Wolfhard Responds to Model Ali Michael's 'Gross' Instagram Post About Him
- Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde's Ex Romit Raj Praises Her, Says She is Very Intelligent
- Manikarnika: Ankita Lokhande Shares a 'Blurry' First Look From Kangana Ranaut-starrer
- Tech And Auto Awards 2017 Announced