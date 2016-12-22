11 Christmas Classics to Binge Watch This Holiday Season

Christmas is around the corner and one could feel cool breeze and smell of plum cake wherever they are sitting. The festive season promises to bring a lot of cold breeze all around the Northern Hemisphere and while partying and drinking eggnog is the way to celebrate the festival, this is also the best time to catch up to old classics.

While, Netflix and Chill has become the motto of the youth, we bring to you few Christmas classics you can enjoy with your family or alone while hogging on the feasts in the comfort of your warm bed. Read on:

Love Actually

This ensemble comedy is a charming treatise on romance, telling 10 intertwining London love stories, leading up to a climax on Christmas Eve.

The Legend of Frosty the Snowman

The mayor of Evergreen dismisses magic as nonsense, but when Frosty the Snowman blows through town, he shows the local children that magic is real.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Hapless Clark Griswold, his exasperated wife, Ellen, and their kids gear up for Christmas in this vacation installment that became a holiday classic.

A Very Murray Christmas

Bill Murray rounds up an all-star cast for an evening of music, mischief and barroom camaraderie in this irreverent twist on holiday variety shows.

Pee-wee’s Playhouse: Christmas Special

Amid an avalanche of stars, Pee-wee straps on his ice skates and glides into the holiday season with Christmas cards, carols...and Charo.

The Polar Express

In this warm-hearted tale, a young boy’s faith in the holiday spirit is revived after he makes his way by train to the North Pole on Christmas Eve.

Elf

Buddy the Elf doesn’t fit in with the other North Pole elves, so he travels to New York to find his real father and spread some Christmas cheer.

Shrek the Halls

Just when Shrek thought he could finally relax and enjoy his happily-ever-after with his new family, the most joyous of all holidays arrives.

DreamWorks Holiday Classics

Join your DreamWorks friends for these four-holiday specials, featuring Shrek and Donkey, Hiccup and Toothless, and the wacky animals from Madagascar.

Kung Fu Panda: Holiday

As preparations for the Winter Feast build, Po is caught between his obligations as the Dragon Warrior and his family holiday traditions.

A Christmas Carol

What's better than redeeming yourself on the holy day of Christmas while having fun with the ghost of past, present and future. One of the most loved Christmas classics, A Christmas Carol is a must watch in every holiday season.

For an extra special touch, search for the Fireplace for Your Home on Netflix and conjure up a crackling old-fashioned, wood-burning fireplace in 4K glory and set to holiday tunes to really tune up the festive spirit. A very Merry Christmas indeed!