Rishi Kapoor was at his candid best during his session at the recently concluded Jaipur Literature Festival. The actor, who recently released his autobiography Khullam Khulla which he has co-authored with Meena Iyer spoke about how despite being a star-son it was difficult to establish himself in the film industry back in the 1970s.

Accompanied by wife Neetu Singh, Rishi Kapoor spoke about his struggles, how he threw tantrums since the age of two, his wife and son Ranbir’s success as a star.

Here are the excerpts of the engaging session that saw a full house.

On the struggles of being a star-son

When I entered in films- action films were made. Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha and Dharmendra were the heroes and they ruled the box office. Which is why my survival was not easy. That’s why I have written the book. My start may have been good but the book explains how I survived so many years in Bollywood.

I have been able to survive in Bollywood because of hard work, talent and more importantly because of the love that fans gave me. It was very essential to road map my journey into films. Hence the book.

When Prithviraj Kapoor cried after Rishi won National Award for Mera Naam Joker

I got national award for Mera Naam Joker when I was 16 years old. At home, my father told me to go and show the award to my grandfather. He saw it, held it and became teary eyed and said, 'Raj Ne Mera Karza Utar Diya Tujhpar'. It was truly a big deal that I, a third generation in the family, got into acting.

On throwing ‘starry tantrums’ and taking ‘bribes' as a child

I was two when my elder brother and sister and me made a small appearance in a song for Shri 420. It was a single shot, we just had to walk in rain. Whenever we would rehearse, I would shut my eyes as water was going inside my eyes. And every single time the shot had to be cut. I threw a tantrum even back then and refused to do the shot properly. Then Nargis ji came up with the idea of bribing me with a chocolate. She promised to give me a chocolate if I completed the shot properly. And I did! So basically I started taking bribe from a very young age and threw starry tantrums even back then.

Practiced giving autographs even before I shot for Mera Naam Joker

When my father decided to take me in Mera Naam Joker, he asked my mother if he can cast me in the film. This happened one night at the dinner table. I showed no excitement at that point of time in front of my parents. But as soon as I finished dinner, I went inside, took out my notebook and started practicing my autograph.

Was born to act

I was a very naughty kid. And I used to often get spanked by my mother. I would cry and go look at myself in the mirror to see how I looked like when I cried.

Bobby’s success went to my head

Bobby's casting was very apt. I was 20, Dimple was 15-16 years old and we fit our roles very well. People liked our fresh pairing, music of the film was immensely popular, and it was a good film. But the success of the film made me fly. Mera dimaag phir gaya tha. Naturally if a 20 year old got so much fame and popularity, it would go to his head. I was flying but uparwale ne mere parr bhi kaat diye soon after and I had to struggle post that.

Main Shayar To Nahi was not choreographed

The first song that I shot for in my life was Main Shayar toh nahi. I remember going to the set and asking around who the dance master was so that I could learn the steps. But Raj Saab told me "Why do you need a dance master? Go there and stand and start performing on your own." If you see the song, you will see how stiff I am. But that was a great lesson that my father taught. He felt that if a dance master had taught me steps, I would have invariably done steps that had already been done by Amitabh Bachchan or Jeetendra. There would be no fresh appeal to the song. People would’ve said I am copying them.

Karz business got affected due to Feroze Khan's Qurbani

Karz suffered a lot because of a film called Qurbani. Karz had very good music, story was good but Qurbani released a week later and ate up all its business. It featured Feroze Khan, Zeenat Aman and Vinod Khanna, it was a film with lot of action, foreign locations and had lot of sex, great music- it was a film for the masses. But over the years Karz (directed by Subhash Ghai) stood its test of time. It is till date considered a cult film of mine. Even today's kids like it.

‘Pehle 25 saal main apko bewakoof bana raha tha’

First 25 years of my career I didn’t do good work. I sang songs with heroines in Switzerland, wore colourful sweaters- work was mediocre. But in my second innings I am getting to act. Mujhe roles to ab mil rahe hai. I get to play all kinds of roles now- negative, positive, a 90 year old man. I am grateful to god that I am getting to act at a time when my son is also acting in films. I am enjoying the second phase of my career. Pehle 25 saal main apko bewakoof bana raha tha. Maine kuch achhi films kiye hai, zyada bakwaas films kiye aur bahut bakwaas films bhi kiye hai. But I am very happy to say that I have worked with most directors in the film industry.

Had refused to to play Rauf Lala’s character in Agneeepath initially

When I was offered Agneepath, I was angry with both Karan Malhotra and Karan Johar for offering me a role of a pimp. I thought they had gone completely mad to have thought of me in that role. It took them 15 days to convince me about the role. I think I lacked confidence to do such a role, I was scared that if the film flopped, the entire blame would come to me for experimenting with such a role.

Neetu and I were not talking when we shot for Jeevan Ke Har Modh Par

We had fought when the song Jeevan ke har modh par was being shot. The song took four days to complete and throughout the shooting of the film we were not talking to each other. But in the song we appear so much in love! Similarly during the filming of Jab Tak Hai Jaan, where we had a cameo, we were not talking to each other because of a fight. But on screen we are seen giving advice to SRK and Katrina about togetherness and companionship. Just goes to prove that we are not bad actors.

On not interfering in son Ranbir’s career

My father never interfered in my career, my grandfather didn’t interfere in my father’s career. So I had no reasons to interfere in my son’s career. Ranbir has always done rather different films. He was very clear about what kind of roles he wanted to do from the beginning. He has taken risks in his career, done films that don’t fall within the commercial format films like Rocket Singh, Barfi, Rockstar, Wake Up Sid. If these films had not worked he would have been out of work. It is very courageous on his part to have done such roles. And I am not saying this because he is my son. People came and told me to ask Ranbir not to do Barfi, “He is playing deaf and dumb. He should play a hero’ they said. But Barfi worked.

On being politically incorrect on Twitter

I understand the responsibilities that one has on social media. One needs to be careful about what one says on such platforms. But sometimes can’t help it but speak my mind. But if like me more people are honest, I think there will be a positive change in the society.