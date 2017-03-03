  • Associate Sponsor
»
1-min read

1971 Beyond Borders Teaser: Mohanlal's Intense Look is Hard to Ignore

News18.com

Updated: March 3, 2017, 3:17 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Finally, the teaser of Mohanlal’s much-awaited war film, 1971 Beyond Borders is out! And as we had expected, it is a treat for Mohanlal’s fans. Action, suspense and thrill – the film has everything one would want.

mohanlal1971beyondborder3

The teaser begins against the backdrop of a festival, which had to be stopped because Mohanlal has apparently received bad news. The expected reason is about a war that has happened across the Indian borders. As we reach the next sequence, we find soldiers taking on the enemies.

mohanlal1971beyondborder2

The film marks Mohanlal’s fourth collaboration with director Major Ravi. This isn’t the first time that Mohanlal has been seen in the role of an army officer. He was earlier seen playing the same role in Kurukshetra and Kirthi Chakra.

mohanlal1971beyondborder

1971 – Beyond Borders revolves around true events that had happened during 1971 India-Pakistan war.

First Published: March 3, 2017, 3:17 PM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.