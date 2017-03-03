1971 Beyond Borders Teaser: Mohanlal's Intense Look is Hard to Ignore

Finally, the teaser of Mohanlal’s much-awaited war film, 1971 Beyond Borders is out! And as we had expected, it is a treat for Mohanlal’s fans. Action, suspense and thrill – the film has everything one would want.

The teaser begins against the backdrop of a festival, which had to be stopped because Mohanlal has apparently received bad news. The expected reason is about a war that has happened across the Indian borders. As we reach the next sequence, we find soldiers taking on the enemies.

The film marks Mohanlal’s fourth collaboration with director Major Ravi. This isn’t the first time that Mohanlal has been seen in the role of an army officer. He was earlier seen playing the same role in Kurukshetra and Kirthi Chakra.

1971 – Beyond Borders revolves around true events that had happened during 1971 India-Pakistan war.