A treat to the ears...A super magical performance by the Macedonian symphonic orchestra on #2point0 songs.

The audio launch of 2.0 was probably the most talked about event in the past one week and the makers of the film made sure that they lived up to expectations. The Friday night witnessed a mystical atmosphere as Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, AR Rahman took the stage for their movie's grand music launch in Dubai's Burj park, which turned into a magical concert venue.While Rajinikanth kept his entry simple by greeting the crowd with "Vaddakkam, Namaskaram, Namaste, As-Salaam-Alaikum", Akshay made a stylish appearance on stage. Amy, on the other hand, turned into a robot for a live act at the event. But what raised the bar of the night to the next level, was music maestro Rahman's performance as he did what he had done with past shows. In the clip which has gone viral on the internet, Raham can be seen performing along with an orchestra of over 100 musicians.The mega event was hosted by RJ Balaji, Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati and filmmaker Karan Johar, who also asked Akshay about his experience working with Rajinikanth. 2.0, which is touted as the most expensive film not just in India, but across Asia, marks Akshay's debut in Tamil Cinema.Check out the pictures here:The makers of the film also released a new poster yesterday. Featuring Rajinikanth, Amy and Akshay, the poster looked extremely mind-boggling. While Rajinikanth reminded us of his character Chitti, Akshay’s baddie avatar gave chills. Amy, on the other hand, appeared almost unrecognizable.2.0 is a sequel to the 2010 film Enthiran, which starred Rajinikanth alongside Aishwarya Rai. The film will be released on January 25, 2018.