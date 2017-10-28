2.0 Audio Launch: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, AR Rahman Set the Stage on Fire; Check Out Pics
'2.0' is a sequel to the 2010 movie Robot, which starred Rajinikanth alongside Aishwarya Rai. The film will be released on January 25, 2018.
Image: Twitter/2.0 movie page
While Rajinikanth kept his entry simple by greeting the crowd with "Vaddakkam, Namaskaram, Namaste, As-Salaam-Alaikum", Akshay made a stylish appearance on stage. Amy, on the other hand, turned into a robot for a live act at the event. But what raised the bar of the night to the next level, was music maestro Rahman's performance as he did what he had done with past shows. In the clip which has gone viral on the internet, Raham can be seen performing along with an orchestra of over 100 musicians.
The mega event was hosted by RJ Balaji, Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati and filmmaker Karan Johar, who also asked Akshay about his experience working with Rajinikanth. 2.0, which is touted as the most expensive film not just in India, but across Asia, marks Akshay's debut in Tamil Cinema.
Check out the pictures here:
A picture perfect end...— 2.0 (@2Point0movie) October 27, 2017
The much awaited #2point0 audio is finally out!!! #2Point0AudioLaunch pic.twitter.com/A8T8B5yNkK
A smile that steals all the hearts... @superstarrajini #2Point0AudioLaunch #2Point0 #MyDubai pic.twitter.com/FaC3mcUdu8— 2.0 (@2Point0movie) October 27, 2017
A treat to the ears...A super magical performance by the Macedonian symphonic orchestra on #2point0 songs. #2Point0AudioLaunch pic.twitter.com/FFk6QEBCIB— 2.0 (@2Point0movie) October 27, 2017
The BEST of the best @arrahman & #Shivamani ready to rock the stage!!! #2point0AudioLaunch #ARRahman #MyDubai pic.twitter.com/WF7tQiEaX0— 2.0 (@2Point0movie) October 27, 2017
The men with swag, @akshaykumar & @karanjohar, talking about #2Point0 & memories with @superstarrajini... #2Point0AudioLaunch #MyDubai pic.twitter.com/rUmAUHlaYL— 2.0 (@2Point0movie) October 27, 2017
Setting the stage on fire! @akshaykumar #2Point0AudioLaunch #2Point0 #Emaar pic.twitter.com/l4KFtICrph— 2.0 (@2Point0movie) October 27, 2017
Performance to the first song of #2Point0 by the amazingly talented @iamAmyJackson! #2Point0AudioLaunch #MyDubai pic.twitter.com/RRz55zsOMS— 2.0 (@2Point0movie) October 27, 2017
All set to rock the evening! Welcome to the grand launch of #2Point0... #2Point0AudioLaunch #2point0dxb pic.twitter.com/mFbveb7n0m— 2.0 (@2Point0movie) October 27, 2017
Rocking the show, our hosts for the evening, @RJ_Balaji @RanaDaggubati @karanjohar! #2Point0AudioLaunch #2Point0 pic.twitter.com/yxQO9uJNaI— 2.0 (@2Point0movie) October 27, 2017
Making a dashing entry at the #2Point0AudioLaunch @akshaykumar!#2Point0 #2point0dxb pic.twitter.com/b0FSMPaiMq— 2.0 (@2Point0movie) October 27, 2017
Amy Jackson's performance:
Akshay Kumar at the music launch:
At the #2Point0AudioLaunch...good or bad who decides!!! @2Point0movie pic.twitter.com/pq5e2XWLI6— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 27, 2017
Rajinikanth's entry:
The makers of the film also released a new poster yesterday. Featuring Rajinikanth, Amy and Akshay, the poster looked extremely mind-boggling. While Rajinikanth reminded us of his character Chitti, Akshay’s baddie avatar gave chills. Amy, on the other hand, appeared almost unrecognizable.
2️⃣7️⃣ 1️⃣0️⃣ 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣7️⃣— 2.0 (@2Point0movie) October 27, 2017
BIGG day ahead!!!
The #2point0AudioLaunch #2point0 #MyDubai#2point0DXB
Are you ready... pic.twitter.com/Zn6CSzd4Kh
