1-min read

2.0 Budget: Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar Starrer to be India's Most Expensive Movie Ever

Featuring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, Shankar's 2.0 is a much-anticipated sequel to 2010 hit Robot.

News18.com

Updated:October 10, 2017, 5:53 PM IST
Image: Twitter/@2Point0Movie
Just when we thought India had got its most expensive film in Baahubali 2, we get told that filmmaker Shankar’s 2.0 is reportedly set to surpass SS Rajamouli's magnum opus as the country’s costliest movie ever.

Big-Picture

2.0, directed by S Shankar and co-written by B Jeyamohan, features Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. The film is a sequel to the 2010 movie Robot.

If a report in Deccan Chronicle is anything to go by, the film has been made at a budget of Rs 400 crore, which makes it the most expensive film. On the other hand, Baahubali 2, which starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty was made at a budget of Rs 250 crore.

In 2.0, Akshay will be seen playing the main antagonist. The movie also marks Akshay’s first project in Tamil cinema.




2.0 will be released on January 25, 2018.

