2.0 New Poster: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson Leave Us Speechless

The team of 2.0, including music composer A R Rahman, director Shankar and producer Allirajah Subaskaran are all set for the audio launch of the film, which will take place today in Dubai.

Updated:October 27, 2017, 12:40 PM IST
The makers of the 2.0 film are leaving no stone unturned in order to grab the eyeballs. Now, the team has unveiled a new poster of the movie, which is touted as the most expensive film not just in India, but across Asia.

Featuring Rajinikanth, Amy Jackson and Akshay Kumar, the second poster looks extremely mind-boggling. While Rajinikanth reminds you of his character Chitti, Akshay’s baddie avatar gives you chill in your spine. Amy, on the other hand, appears almost unrecognizable in multi-colored metal robot-suit.

The team of 2.0, including music composer A R Rahman, director Shankar and producer Allirajah Subaskaran are all set for the audio launch of the film, which will take place today in Dubai.

R Rahman will be performing songs from the film along with an orchestra of 150 musicians.

Akshay, Amy and Rahman all took to social media to express their excitement over the film.







2.0 is a sequel to the 2010 movie Robot, which starred Rajinikanth alongside Aishwarya Rai. It marks Akshay’s first project in Tamil cinema.

The film will be released on January 25, 2018.
