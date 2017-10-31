2.0 New Poster: Rajinikanth, Amy Jackson's Robotic Avatars Will Give You Chills

A treat to the ears...A super magical performance by the Macedonian symphonic orchestra on #2point0 songs. #2Point0AudioLaunch pic.twitter.com/FFk6QEBCIB — 2.0 (@2Point0movie) October 27, 2017

After a grand audio launch in the world's tallest building, Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the team of 2.0 film is making sure that the buzz around it doesn't die down. Hence, they have released another poster of the film in which Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson can be seen in robotic avatars. Rajinikanth's get up reminds us of his character Chitti from the 2010 film Enthiran. In the poster, it looks like the two are posing while shooting a song sequence for the film, which is touted as the most expensive film not just in India, but across Asia.Check out:Last week, the makers unveiled a poster featuring Rajinikanth and Amy alongside Akshay Kumar, who is making his debut in Tamil cinema with the movie.At the audio launch of the film, Rajinikanth, Akshay, Amy, music maestro AR Rahman took the stage in Dubai's Burj park, which turned into a magical concert venue. While Amy stunned the crowd with her live act, Rahman's performance along with an orchestra of over 100 musicians was goosebumps-worthy.2.0, a sequel to the 2010 film Enthiran, will be released on January 25, 2018.