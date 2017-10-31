2.0 New Poster: Rajinikanth, Amy Jackson's Robotic Avatars Will Give You Chills
'2.0', a sequel to the 2010 film Enthiran, will be released on January 25, 2018.
Here is an exclusive new poster of #2Point0 - @superstarrajini @akshaykumar @iamAmyJackson pic.twitter.com/Yeqh4lGfkf— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 30, 2017
Last week, the makers unveiled a poster featuring Rajinikanth and Amy alongside Akshay Kumar, who is making his debut in Tamil cinema with the movie.
2️⃣7️⃣ 1️⃣0️⃣ 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣7️⃣— 2.0 (@2Point0movie) October 27, 2017
BIGG day ahead!!!
The #2point0AudioLaunch #2point0 #MyDubai#2point0DXB
Are you ready... pic.twitter.com/Zn6CSzd4Kh
At the audio launch of the film, Rajinikanth, Akshay, Amy, music maestro AR Rahman took the stage in Dubai's Burj park, which turned into a magical concert venue. While Amy stunned the crowd with her live act, Rahman's performance along with an orchestra of over 100 musicians was goosebumps-worthy.
A picture perfect end...— 2.0 (@2Point0movie) October 27, 2017
The much awaited #2point0 audio is finally out!!! #2Point0AudioLaunch pic.twitter.com/A8T8B5yNkK
A smile that steals all the hearts... @superstarrajini #2Point0AudioLaunch #2Point0 #MyDubai pic.twitter.com/FaC3mcUdu8— 2.0 (@2Point0movie) October 27, 2017
A treat to the ears...A super magical performance by the Macedonian symphonic orchestra on #2point0 songs. #2Point0AudioLaunch pic.twitter.com/FFk6QEBCIB— 2.0 (@2Point0movie) October 27, 2017
The BEST of the best @arrahman & #Shivamani ready to rock the stage!!! #2point0AudioLaunch #ARRahman #MyDubai pic.twitter.com/WF7tQiEaX0— 2.0 (@2Point0movie) October 27, 2017
The men with swag, @akshaykumar & @karanjohar, talking about #2Point0 & memories with @superstarrajini... #2Point0AudioLaunch #MyDubai pic.twitter.com/rUmAUHlaYL— 2.0 (@2Point0movie) October 27, 2017
Setting the stage on fire! @akshaykumar #2Point0AudioLaunch #2Point0 #Emaar pic.twitter.com/l4KFtICrph— 2.0 (@2Point0movie) October 27, 2017
Performance to the first song of #2Point0 by the amazingly talented @iamAmyJackson! #2Point0AudioLaunch #MyDubai pic.twitter.com/RRz55zsOMS— 2.0 (@2Point0movie) October 27, 2017
All set to rock the evening! Welcome to the grand launch of #2Point0... #2Point0AudioLaunch #2point0dxb pic.twitter.com/mFbveb7n0m— 2.0 (@2Point0movie) October 27, 2017
Rocking the show, our hosts for the evening, @RJ_Balaji @RanaDaggubati @karanjohar! #2Point0AudioLaunch #2Point0 pic.twitter.com/yxQO9uJNaI— 2.0 (@2Point0movie) October 27, 2017
Making a dashing entry at the #2Point0AudioLaunch @akshaykumar!#2Point0 #2point0dxb pic.twitter.com/b0FSMPaiMq— 2.0 (@2Point0movie) October 27, 2017
