FINALLY!! 18 hours later... What’s uppppp Dubai! pic.twitter.com/087a6GwGUj — Amy Jackson (@iamAmyJackson) October 25, 2017

And with that we conclude the #2Point0PressMeet enough to get you excited for the most epic audio launch tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/EwjyWWyhRR — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 26, 2017

Superstar Rajinikanth is sure that his upcoming mega-budget sci-fi thriller 2.0 will be the most prestigious Indian film ever made.The team of 2.0, including Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, A R Rahman, director Shankar, Amy Jackson and producer Allirajah Subaskaran were all present at the first international press conference for the film, held at the Burj Al Arab in Dubai on Thursday. The audio launch of the film will take place today, in which A R Rahman will perform songs from the film along with an orchestra of 150 musicians.Rajinikanth said, "I don't want to act in my real-life because no one pays me to act off-screen.""I've never done a role like this in my entire career. And, I've never seen anyone doing a character like this. It was a whole new experience to play the role of an anti-hero," said Akshay.2.0 is not an extension of Enthiran. It's a new film with a new format and a new message. But audiences will get to see their favorite characters from Enthiran in the film. We have tried to convey a message, which is global. Everyone will be able to connect with it," said director Shankar.Amy Jackson said, "I was always on my toes from day one. Shankar is a great filmmaker, and it's my second film with him. I had a whale of a time working on this project."Akshay, Amy and Rahman all took to social media to express their excitement over the film.2.0, produced by Lyca Productions, is slated to release on January 25, next year.