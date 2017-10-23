2.0: S Shankar's Assistant Murali Manohar Alleges Non-payment of Dues

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0, which is touted as the most expensive film not just in India, but across Asia, has been in the news since it has been announced. The film has made it to the headlines yet again as its associate director Murali Manohar has slammed the makers for non-payment of his dues.Manohar, who won National award for directing the Tamil short film Karna Motcham, took to Facebook to claim that he has not been paid for his work for the past one month. He added in spite of several reminders, the film’s producers – Lyca Productions – are yet to pay him."There is no point in delaying it further. From 2.0 cast to assistants to its crew, everyone knows that I am the in charge of the film’s dubbing since December 2016. Even, Rajini sir's conversation with me also made headlines. I am not spreading anything for news. After keeping my calm for a long time, I am writing this with profound sorrow."My wife is five months pregnant– My Son Maruthan is suffering from fever and these kinds of various hurdles I am facing on the day-to-day basis. I am the only one who was not paid last month’s (September) salary. I am working this month also. Need to speak the truth, Not received any response from anyone," he wrote.Manohar also assisted Shankar in the 2015 romantic thriller I, which starred Vikram, Amy Jackson and Suresh Gopi in lead roles.Meanwhile, 2.0 is a sequel to the 2010 movie Robot, which starred Rajinikanth alongside Aishwarya Rai. It marks Akshay’s first project in Tamil cinema.The film will be released on January 25, 2018.