2.0 to Vishwaroopam 2: 2018 Could Be The Year Of Biggies For Tamil Cinema

We as a nation are obsessed with our films and celebrities. We saw some hearty films last year, few made us introspect, while others forced us to go back for second previews. Small budget films like Aruvi, Maanagaram, Taramani and others received wide appreciation.As a brand new year starts for Kollywood, people have a lot of expectations from the industry. Riding high on the success of blockbusters like Baahubali 2 and Mersal, the Tamil industry is gearing up for another year of biggies.If you thought 2017 was good, you're in for a treat this year. Take a look at the line up of films in 2018:Jayam Ravi is back with director Shakti Sounder Rajan after their first outing 'Miruthan'. Touted to be India's first space film, Tik Tik Tik promises to be a perfect 'race against time' thriller filled with meteors, space guns, thrilling action sequences and much more. The film has created much hype, and promotions are in full swing. The film will be hitting the screens on January 26, which means it's going to be a cracker of a Republic Day this year. Make sure you don't miss this one.2017 was not so good for Suriya. Singam 3 was just another commercial flick, that didn't fare well at the box-office. But all this might change with the first outing between Suriya and director Vignesh Shivan in 'Thaana Serndha Koottam'. The film is an adaptation of the Bollywood hit 'Special 26'. This heist entertainer is gearing up for Pongal release on January 12.You already know this one's going to be massive. What more can you expect when Superstar Rajinikanth is on board? After the humongous success of Enthiran, Rajinikanth and Shankar are back with 2.0, also starring Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson and others. With a budget of over Rs.450 crores, this sci-fi entertainer is set to be India's most expensive film. It is also being shot completely in 3D. The film is slated for release on April 13 in three languages - Tamil, Telugu, and HindiThe makers have given us a glimpse of what to expect from this biggie. And it looks no less than a Hollywood entertainer. Take a look at this making videoThis is going to be another treat, possibly Rajinikanth's last film before he enters politics. After the success of Kabali, Rajinikanth is back again with Pa Ranjith for this gangster-thriller. The superstar himself has said that 'Kaala' is something totally different from his normal films. Perhaps we can expect some powerful dialogues, that will pave his entry into politics.4. Vishwaroopam 2This one has been long due. Kamal Haasan will finally be releasing the sequel to his 2013 hit film. Surprisingly, the craze over this film has not died down. Kamal has confirmed that post-production work is in full swing and the film can be expected in the first half of the year. The film will see him reprise the role of a spy. This will be worth the wait.Riding on the success of blockbusters Thuppaki(2012) and Kaththi(2014), Kollywood's favourite combo is back for the third time. AR Murugadoss directs this untitled flick, which is still in the pre-production stage. Fans have already gone crazy, creating much hype, even before news of the title. The film is slated to be released for Diwali. Expect some updates from this film in the coming weeks.This just in: Oscar-winning composer A.R Rahman has been roped in as the music director, and Keerthy Suresh as the female lead.Gautham Vasudev Menon is set to offer us yet another gritty and riveting experience with his upcoming spy-thriller starring Chiyaan Vikram. The film is set to be produced as a trilogy, whose first installment is set to hit the screens in April 2018. Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala has given us a sneak peek into the story, which is about 10 friends who work in disguise to save the nation. Here's the official teaser.Actor Ajith Kumar is set to collaborate with Director Siva for the fourth consecutive time. Touted to be a rural-mass entertainer, this film will see Ajith shed the salt and pepper look after a long time. Going by the initial reports, it is set to release for Diwali. More details regarding the cast and crew are awaited.