20 Years of DTPH: This Film's Making Videos Featuring SRK, Madhuri and Karisma Are a Treat

At a time when all facets of music and musicals weren't explored in Bollywood, Yash Chopra's Dil Toh Pagal Hai was a one of its kind film. Released in 1997, the film was perhaps the first coming-of-age musical helmed in Bollywood.Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Karisma Kapoor and Akshay Kumar as Rahul, Pooja, Nisha and Ajay, the film went on to become the highest grossing film of the year and even won three National Awards and eight Filmfare Awards. In fact, over the years, the film has attained a cult status and is now considered to be one of YRF's finest productions.The film revolved around the idea that someone somewhere is made for you and that it's up to every individual to actually take on the right cues from the myriad signals sent from up above.As the film completes 2 decades in Bollywood, here's a nostalgic treat for all movie buffs. In a making video of the film, Chopra shares that the film is a feel-it film more than anything else. "This film is a film of feel.. log mehsoos kya karte hai- dil, dhadkane, alfaaz, jazbaat- what they say and how they feel. The film only about feels," he says.Shah Rukh says that as an actor, Rahul's character involved a lot of underplaying from him and shares details about how Chopra controlled his acting during the course of the shoot, while both Madhuri and Karisma shed light on their character detailing. In fact, Shah Rukh and Madhuri, who were both seniors to Karisma, were all praises for the new actress and her lively nature.The video also sees a side of Chopra that not many have known- his fun, "relaxed in a strange kind of way" side. Adding that he's always charged and energetic on set, Shah Rukh goes on to say that "it's like when his film is being made, nothing else is being made in the world."In another video, Chopra also talks about the magical music of the film created by music director Uttam Singh and lyricist Anand Bakshi. The duo shared that they were a little worried as to whether they'll be able to fulfill Chopra's expectations.In yet another video, the makers got together and unravelled everything that went behind the dance sequences of the film. Quite interestingly, while the film marked Shiamak Dawar's official big screen debut as a dance director, a young Farah Khan too had a role to play.Manish Malhotra, who designed the costumes, shared that the clothes were styled keeping in mind the contrasting personalities of Pooja and Nisha.While all behind-the-scenes moments are special in one way or another, the best seems to be when Karisma admits to being nervous in front of Madhuri. "I was very nervous for a particular scene, actually I felt a combination of nervous and anxious. I was doing this one sequence with Madhuri and after all, I couldn't imagine that here I was face to face with somebody who I've grown up watching."