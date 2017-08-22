2017 Movie Sequels You Should Watch Out For in the Coming Months
These are the most awaited sequels that are coming out over the last four months of 2017
Film stills from the original Blade Runner (left) and its sequel
The return of Blade Runner 35 years after Ridley Scott's initial opus, the arrival of episode VIII of the Star Wars space opera, and the reunion of the DC Comics superheroes: all these feverishly-awaited sequels are likely to become box-office blockbusters when they release between September and December 2017.
Blade Runner 2049
Some 35 years after the first Ridley Scott film adapted from the novel by Philip K. Dick, Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?, Rick Deckard, once again played by Harrison Ford, returns to the silver screen. Sought out by LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), the veteran replicant hunter comes back to track down more androids.
Directed by Denis Villeneuve
With Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford
Release dates: October 4 (October 6 in the US)
Trailer:
Kingsman: The Golden Circle
The elite British secret service organisation returns to the big screen two years after the initial movie, which scored a surprise success at the box-office. Taron Egerton, Colin Firth and Mark Strong reunite for a new spy adventure, accompanied this time round by Channing Tatum, Julianne Moore, Halle Berry, Jeff Bridges and Elton John.
Directed by Matthew Vaughn
With Taron Egerton, Colin Firth and Channing Tatum
Release dates: October 11 (September 22 in the US)
Trailer:
Thor: Ragnarok
In this third installment, Marvel's Norseman finds himself in trouble when he is imprisoned on a distant world and obliged to fight as a gladiator. That's just the start of a story in which he is forced to return to defend Asgard, his native planet, when it is threatened with destruction.
Directed by Taika Waititi
With Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba et Cate Blanchett
Release dates: October 25 (November 3 in the US)
Trailer:
Justice League
More than a sequel, Warner's November release promises to reunite all the DC Comics superheroes. Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) et Aquaman (Jason Momoa) join forces to protect the planet from an apocalyptic attack.
With Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, and Amy Adams
Release dates: November 15 (November 17 in the US)
Trailer:
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
In late 2015, "The Force Awakens" caused a sensation when it scooped up two billion dollars worth of box-office receipts around the globe. This direct sequel -- the eigth installment in the epic space saga -- is very likely to meet with another wildly enthusiastic international reception.
Directed by Rian Johnson
With Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, and Mark Hamill
Release dates: December 13 (December 15 in the US)
Trailer:
