2017 MTV Video Music Awards: Complete List Of Winners
Winners of the MTV Video Music Awards, presented Sunday at the Forum in Inglewood, California.
Ed Sheeran with his Artist of the Year award. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Inglewood: Winners of the MTV Video Music Awards, presented Sunday at the Forum in Inglewood, California.
Video of the year: HUMBLE. Kendrick Lamar
Artist of the year: Ed Sheeran
Collaboration: I Don't Wanna Live Forever, Zayn & Taylor Swift
Pop: Down, Fifth Harmony feat. Gucci Mane
Hip hop: HUMBLE. Kendrick Lamar
Dance: Stay, Alessia Cara & Zedd
Rock: Heavydirtysoul, Twenty One Pilots
Fight against the system: Black SpiderMan, Logic feat. Damian Lemar Hudson; Immigrants (We Get the Job Done), The Hamilton Mixtape; Light, Big Sean; Scars to Your
Beautiful, Alessia Cara; Stand Up/Stand N Rock #NoDAPL, Taboo feat. Shailene Woodley; Surefire, John Legend.
Song of summer: XO Tour Llif3, Lil Uzi Vert
New artist: Khalid
Art direction: HUMBLE. Kendrick Lamar (Production Designer: Spencer Graves)
Choreography: Fade, Kanye West (Choreographers: Jae Blaze, Guapo, Matthew Pasterisa, Teyana Taylor & Derek Watkins)
Cinematography: HUMBLE. Kendrick Lamar (Cinematographer: Scott Cunningham)
Direction: HUMBLE. Kendrick Lamar (Directors: Dave Meyers, The Little Homies)
Editing: Wyclef Jean, Young Thug (Editors: Ryan Staake, Eric Degliomini)
Visual effects: HUMBLE. Kendrick Lamar
Video of the year: HUMBLE. Kendrick Lamar
Artist of the year: Ed Sheeran
Collaboration: I Don't Wanna Live Forever, Zayn & Taylor Swift
Pop: Down, Fifth Harmony feat. Gucci Mane
Hip hop: HUMBLE. Kendrick Lamar
Dance: Stay, Alessia Cara & Zedd
Rock: Heavydirtysoul, Twenty One Pilots
Fight against the system: Black SpiderMan, Logic feat. Damian Lemar Hudson; Immigrants (We Get the Job Done), The Hamilton Mixtape; Light, Big Sean; Scars to Your
Beautiful, Alessia Cara; Stand Up/Stand N Rock #NoDAPL, Taboo feat. Shailene Woodley; Surefire, John Legend.
Song of summer: XO Tour Llif3, Lil Uzi Vert
New artist: Khalid
Art direction: HUMBLE. Kendrick Lamar (Production Designer: Spencer Graves)
Choreography: Fade, Kanye West (Choreographers: Jae Blaze, Guapo, Matthew Pasterisa, Teyana Taylor & Derek Watkins)
Cinematography: HUMBLE. Kendrick Lamar (Cinematographer: Scott Cunningham)
Direction: HUMBLE. Kendrick Lamar (Directors: Dave Meyers, The Little Homies)
Editing: Wyclef Jean, Young Thug (Editors: Ryan Staake, Eric Degliomini)
Visual effects: HUMBLE. Kendrick Lamar
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Review: Cruiser Lover's Wet Dream
- Who’s The Mystery Girl With Actor Prateik Babbar?
- Priti Patkar, The Woman Who Devoted Her Life to Rescue Victims of Human Trafficking
- MS Dhoni Irreplaceable Till 2019 World Cup, Says Sehwag
- Apple iPhone 7 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8.0: The Dual-Camera War