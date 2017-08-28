GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2017 MTV Video Music Awards: Complete List Of Winners

Winners of the MTV Video Music Awards, presented Sunday at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

Associated Press

Updated:August 28, 2017, 11:12 AM IST
Ed Sheeran with his Artist of the Year award. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Inglewood: Winners of the MTV Video Music Awards, presented Sunday at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

Video of the year: HUMBLE. Kendrick Lamar

Artist of the year: Ed Sheeran

Collaboration: I Don't Wanna Live Forever, Zayn & Taylor Swift

Pop: Down, Fifth Harmony feat. Gucci Mane

Hip hop: HUMBLE. Kendrick Lamar

Dance: Stay, Alessia Cara & Zedd


Rock: Heavydirtysoul, Twenty One Pilots

Fight against the system: Black SpiderMan, Logic feat. Damian Lemar Hudson; Immigrants (We Get the Job Done), The Hamilton Mixtape; Light, Big Sean; Scars to Your
Beautiful, Alessia Cara; Stand Up/Stand N Rock #NoDAPL, Taboo feat. Shailene Woodley; Surefire, John Legend.

Song of summer: XO Tour Llif3, Lil Uzi Vert

New artist: Khalid

Art direction: HUMBLE. Kendrick Lamar (Production Designer: Spencer Graves)

Choreography: Fade, Kanye West (Choreographers: Jae Blaze, Guapo, Matthew Pasterisa, Teyana Taylor & Derek Watkins)

Cinematography: HUMBLE. Kendrick Lamar (Cinematographer: Scott Cunningham)

Direction: HUMBLE. Kendrick Lamar (Directors: Dave Meyers, The Little Homies)

Editing: Wyclef Jean, Young Thug (Editors: Ryan Staake, Eric Degliomini)

Visual effects: HUMBLE. Kendrick Lamar

