29 Years On, Gulzar's Libaas To Finally Hit Theatres This Year

Gulzar's outstanding contribution to cinema commenced in the year 1963 as a songwriter in Bimal Roy's Bandini. He did not look back and worked with every possible name in the music industry. In a career that spans over five decades, Gulzar kept reinventing himself, drawing admiration even from the modern generation. There can’t be a better way to honor an artist than to celebrate his artistry.On the maestro’s 83rd birthday, the channel Zee Classic with its brand proposition Woh Zamaana Kare Deewana, announces the theatrical release of Libaas directed by Gulzar.Libaas that underlines Gulzar’s inimitable take on human relationships never saw the light of the day in the last three decades. The unreleased film which has been languishing in the archives of the Directorate of Film Festivals hasn’t aged at all as far as the elegance in its thought and performance is concerned. And it is all set to hit the big screen this year!The movie boasts a stellar cast including Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Raj Babbar, Sushma Seth, Utpal Dutt, Annu Kapoor and Savita Bajaj amongst others. Another highlight of the film is its music by the musical genius R D Burman.Libaas is based on Gulzar’s short story Seema from the Raavi Paar collection. The story revolves around theatre director Sudhir (played by Naseeruddin Shah) and his actor wife Seema (portrayed by Shabana Azmi). All seems to be the picture of a perfect married life, but appearances are often deceptive in this world of show business.The film was produced by the late Vikas Mohan and now one of his last unfulfilled dreams will see the light of day as his sons Amul Vikas Mohan and Anshul Vikas Mohan associate with the Zee family.