1-min read

44 Years After Zanjeer, Amitabh Bachchan Takes On An 'Angrier' Role In Sarkar 3

IANS

Updated: May 11, 2017, 2:33 PM IST
Image: Twitter/ Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai: Bollywood's evergreen 'Angry Young Man' Amitabh Bachchan says he portrays an 'angrier' version in the forthcoming film Sarkar 3.

The 74-year-old thespian took to Twitter on Wednesday night and shared a few looks of himself from the Ram Gopal Varma directorial.

"'Zanjeer', they said is the 'angry young man'... Strange, on its 44 years of completion, I still play Sarkar 3, with angrier quotient!" Amitabh captioned the image.

The political thriller is the third installment of the Sarkar franchise, which is directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The film also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Jackie Shroff, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam.

First Published: May 11, 2017, 2:33 PM IST
